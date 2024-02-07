How do you think the Phillies are shaping up for 2024?

Spring training is right around the corner. Soon, we’ll be able to stop discussing the last spot in the team’s bullpen and get to more important conversations, ones that dominate the discussion as the spring training storylines unfold. Storylines like....who should win the last spot in the team’s bullpen?

As the team heads to Florida, we thought now would be a great time to take a little survey of how you think the team is shaping up as the sun rises in Clearwater. Click on this link to take you to a brief survey about the Phillies. We’ll look at it next week once pitchers and catchers start popping mitts and talk about some of the results.