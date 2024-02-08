Rise and Phight: 2/8/2024

Batting practice hats were revealed for the Phillies and boy did they get it right.
Oh my, the new Phillies batting practice hat is pic.twitter.com/UWBvDMDVHp— UK Phillies (@UKPhillies) February 7, 2024
I’m kind of surprised that the Phanatic motif wasn’t the one chosen for the City Connect jerseys since it would make more sense, but at least we’ll probably see that cap more often than the others.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- See? I’m not alone in thinking that the Phillies’ offseason being over is not a bad thing. Even the beats think so.
- There are a lot of pitchers coming to Clearwater. Here is a synopsis about each one of them from Matt Gelb.
MLB news:
- The impending sale of the Baltimore Orioles looks like it’s going to move fairly quickly compared to other sales in the past.
- The Boston Red Sox will be the subject of a season long Netflix documentary series to air in 2025.
- Vlad Guerrero, Jr. has won his arbitration case against the Blue Jays and will make $19.9 million this season.
- Might J.D. Martinez find a home in the National League, perhaps up north in Queens?
