Rise and Phight: 2/8/2024

Batting practice hats were revealed for the Phillies and boy did they get it right.

Oh my, the new Phillies batting practice hat is pic.twitter.com/UWBvDMDVHp — UK Phillies (@UKPhillies) February 7, 2024

I’m kind of surprised that the Phanatic motif wasn’t the one chosen for the City Connect jerseys since it would make more sense, but at least we’ll probably see that cap more often than the others.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: