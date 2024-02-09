Rise and Phight: 2/9/2024

So, apparently, there is some buzz about the team swooping in to grab one of the three big free agents left on the market. I’ve been pretty clear about how I think they’re ready to go right now and could win a World Series with what’s here, but if you had to make me choose which one I’d take, I’d probably rather have Jordan Montgomery.

No qualifying offer attached, wouldn’t have to step into the top one or two of the rotation, would give the team a choice in a potential game four of a playoff series that is better than Taijuan Walker or Cristopher Sanchez. Seems like the best fit for the team’s plans.

Yesterday, there were thoughts on every pitcher in camp. Today, it’s thoughts about every hitter in camp.

The truck is loaded and headed to Clearwater. If you’re wondering why they don’t just ship it there, ask yourself: why don’t you like fun?

