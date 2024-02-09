Rise and Phight: 2/9/2024

So, apparently, there is some buzz about the team swooping in to grab one of the three big free agents left on the market. I’ve been pretty clear about how I think they’re ready to go right now and could win a World Series with what’s here, but if you had to make me choose which one I’d take, I’d probably rather have Jordan Montgomery.
No qualifying offer attached, wouldn’t have to step into the top one or two of the rotation, would give the team a choice in a potential game four of a playoff series that is better than Taijuan Walker or Cristopher Sanchez. Seems like the best fit for the team’s plans.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Yesterday, there were thoughts on every pitcher in camp. Today, it’s thoughts about every hitter in camp.
- The truck is loaded and headed to Clearwater. If you’re wondering why they don’t just ship it there, ask yourself: why don’t you like fun?
MLB news:
- MLB is looking to launch a streaming package for MLB by 2025, one where in market fans could watch their own team.
- Oakland needs to figure out soon where they are playing 2025 so MLB can start making a schedule.
- Adolis Garcia got a two-year extension to help settle an arbitration case with the Rangers.
- As part of the team’s sale, MLB can make the Orioles give up their TV rights to the Nationals, though they may not do so.
