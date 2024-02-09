 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/9/2024

Is there some sniffing around happening?

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Texas Rangers-Championship Parade Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

So, apparently, there is some buzz about the team swooping in to grab one of the three big free agents left on the market. I’ve been pretty clear about how I think they’re ready to go right now and could win a World Series with what’s here, but if you had to make me choose which one I’d take, I’d probably rather have Jordan Montgomery.

No qualifying offer attached, wouldn’t have to step into the top one or two of the rotation, would give the team a choice in a potential game four of a playoff series that is better than Taijuan Walker or Cristopher Sanchez. Seems like the best fit for the team’s plans.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...