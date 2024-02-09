Brandon Marsh has surgery, out 3-4 weeks

Presumed left field starter Brandon Marsh has an ouchie on his knee, one that needed surgery and will take a 3-4 week timeout.

Phillies OF Brandon Marsh underwent successful left knee arthroscopic debridement surgery with Dr. Steven Cohen in Philadelphia this morning. It is anticipated that he will return to playing at 3 to 4 weeks and be ready to play by opening day. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 9, 2024

In the long term, this shouldn’t be an issue. It might take Marsh a bit longer to get up to speed once he does return to the field, but it’s a 162 game season. Even if he gets off to a slow start, he’ll have plenty of time to make up for it over the course of the season.

As far as what happens now, it means other players will see lots of playing time in spring training. Johan Rojas might have virtually assured himself that he makes the initial roster, but players like Cristian Pache and Weston Wilson and Carlos de la Cruz have an opportunity to show that they also belong on the opening twenty-six.

It also might heighten the need the team has for adding another veteran outfielder. We’ve seen all winter that the team has resisted bringing in someone different from what they already have, but with Marsh about to miss a month of preparatory time coupled with the team’s stated desire for a faster start to the season, maybe an outside outfielder could be brought in to help.

It’s an interesting story that is developing.