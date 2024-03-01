Rise and Phight: 3/1/2024

No more Dollar Dog Nights at Citizens Bank Park?
I now no longer believe in the compassion of humanity. Watching strangers ingest copious amounts of encased meats and publicly keeping tabs of the running tally while performing these feats was one of life’s simple pleasures. Now, that has been violently taken from us.
What meaning does life have now?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper has officially been here long enough to have a top ten moments list with the Phillies.
- The team knows they have to cut down on chasing pitches out of the zone. They have a plan to improve.
- Good article here about the journey of Scott Proefrock, a name I haven’t heard in a long time. A long time...
MLB news:
- Often, I don’t link to pieces from Fangraphs or Baseball Prospectus that are too research-y, but I found this one on depth to be fascinating.
- The Red Sox are still scouring the earth for depth. When you’re waving nickels and dimes at people instead of dollars, this is what happens.
- There are a bunch of easier ways to shorten games instead of shortening the pitch clock. Just ask the pitchers!
