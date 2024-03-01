2024 season preview: Predicting the Phillies infield

During their two previous championship runs, the Phillies were fueled by their two best infields in franchise history.

In the late 1970s and their World Series-winning season of 1980, the quartet of Pete Rose, Manny Trillo, Larry Bowa and Mike Schmidt was the undisputed best infield the Phils had ever put on the field. That was until the 2007-11 run that featured Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins and Pedro Feliz/Placido Polanco.

You wanna throw Wes Helms in there, too? You got it.

The 2024 Phillies have an infield that could very well be better than either of those two, and will likely be the offensive driving force behind whatever success the team has this season.

This group was already good a year ago, especially once Bryce Harper’s power stroke returned and Trea Turner realized he was Trea Turner. On the whole their totals may not jump off the page, but over the final two months of the season, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better group outside of the Atlanta Braves.

Harper: .293/.401/.499, 146 OPS+, 21 HRs, 72 RBIs, 84 runs in 126 games (3.7 WAR)

Stott: .280/.329/.419, 104 OPS+, 15 HRs, 62 RBIs, 31 SBs, 78 runs (4.3 WAR)

Turner: .266/.320/.459, 111 OPS+, 26 HRs, 76 RBIs, 30 SBs, 102 runs (3.4 WAR)

Bohm: .274/.327/.437, 108 OPS+, 20 HRs, 97 RBIs, 31 doubles (0.4 WAR)

There’s every reason to believe that with a full season of health, no World Baseball Classic distractions and no other negative surprises in store, the ‘24 team won’t be even better.

Taking a look at Fangraphs’ ZiPS projections, the numbers look OK.

Harper: .281/.388/.527, OPS+ 150, 26 HRs, 79 RBIs (3.6 WAR)

Stott: .257/.314/.382, 91 OPS+, 12 HRs, 21 SBs (2.0 WAR)

Turner: .290/.342/.479, 124 OPS+, 24 HRs, 85 RBIs, 27 SBs (4.8 WAR)

Bohm: .271/.327/.410, 102 OPS+, 15 HRs, 77 RBIs (1.4 WAR)

If you compile the 2023 WAR totals with the ‘24 projections, you get the same exact number, 11.8. However, ZiPS is projecting just 539 plate appearances for Harper in 2024, less than the 546 he had last year. For the purposes of this exercise, I’m not assuming Harper will miss a month or more of the season, meaning his overall numbers should be higher than the ZiPS projections. In short, 26 home runs for Bryce Harper in 2024 would be a massive disappointment, and it would mean that something went wrong.

In his first five seasons in Philadelphia, Harper’s 162-game average is .284/.395/.536, 34 HRs, 103 RBIs, 40 doubles and 108 runs scored. I see no reason why that shouldn’t be the bar for him in 2024.

As for Turner, he will not repeat the performance of his first four months last year when he hit a staggering .235/.290/.368 with 10 HRs in 107 games, nor will he slash .337/.389/.668 with 16 HRs like he did over the final 48 games, post ovation. Something in line with his 162-game average of .296/.349/.483, 24 bombs, 82 RBIs and around 30 steals sounds about right.

Bohm and Stott both continue to get better, although it’s fair to wonder if Stott is going to be a 4+-win player again in ‘24. He was simply sensational in his first season as the club’s everyday second baseman, and if he does repeat that performance, it’ll give the Phils perhaps the best double play combo in the game. I believe ZiPS’ projections are far too pessimistic on Stott. He’s an above league-average second baseman offensively, and someone who could see an uptick in his power numbers if he learns to jump on a few more balls early in counts. That said, his plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills are still among the best on the team.

I do like ZiPS’ slightly more optimistic look at Bohm, with a one-win jump in performance and an offensive outlook that matches last year’s output. I don’t think Bohm has a whole lot more to offer at the dish, but what he gives them is perfectly fine for where they have him in the batting order.

Defensively, third base will continue to be an adventure, although Bohm has done a fine job in refining his glove. He makes almost all the routine plays now and even the occasional highlight reel one. But he’s still a net-negative defensively, dragging his WAR total down because of it.

Turner talked about his disastrous season with the glove in which he ranked 19th out of 20 qualified shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved (-12) and what he’s doing to improve in that area in 2024. Turner is a good shortstop, capable of making all the plays. Perhaps his offensive struggles followed him into the field, and there’s the assumption he’ll be much better this season.

Stott was outstanding at second last season, with his range and mobility making him one of the best at that position last season. And what can you say about Harper’s transition to first base? The metrics may not like him this year, because he’s going to make mistakes, but the fact he hasn’t been playing this position for a year yet and he’s already making diving stops and turning 6-3 double plays with ease tells you he’s going to be just fine down at first.

This infield has two solid-to-very good young players and two established superstar veterans. Are they as good as the 1980/2008 groups? I think so, and they could be even better.