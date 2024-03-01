Spring Training Stuff Part 3

A full week of games is wrapped up with a split-squad Friday against the Marlins and Tigers.

The results of games or players don’t matter yet in camp. Aaron Nola got hit around today as he’s just trying to get spring training work in. I doubt anyone is concerned by with he performed.

I took some notes on players who stand out for interesting reasons, whether it’s in results or process.

Just a reminder that almost nothing at this point matters yet, I just think this stuff is interesting.

Griff McGarry stole the show against Miami

Griff McGarry and the Phillies spent the entire off-season changing his delivery so he can throw more strikes.

It caused some losses in velocity but he needed to get the ball in the strike zone, especially if they want him to still start games in the minors this year.

It was a surprise he was scheduled to pitch in today’s game, even Matt Gelb thought it was interesting.

McGarry came into the sixth inning with a more compact delivery and immediately attacked the strike zone before getting Jesús Sánchez looking.

He showed off his fastball in the zone to Vidal Bruján before getting him to swing at the beautiful curveball with 60 inches of vertical drop.

To Christian Bethancourt, he showed off a couple of cutters for chase, missed a couple of fastballs inside with two strikes but finished him off with a high heater.

McGarry sat around 94-96 and it probably will play even better with his spin and lower release point. It can get outs in the big leagues if he has any control of it.

Spencer Turnbull

The other depth starters have mostly looked fine. Kolby Allard doesn’t have the stuff to get big leaguers out consistently but has shown solid command in his two outings against the Blue Jays.

Max Castillo looked solid in his first outing of spring but nothing stands out with him. He throws a low 90s sinker with a slider and a decent changeup.

With Nick Nelson, the less said the better.

Spencer Turnbull is the guy who should run away with the SP6 role in AAA, the Phillies gave him two million dollars because he carries a minor league option. He has plenty of Major League experience with his time in Detroit.

His fastball sat around the same velocity he had a year ago but his slider looked a little different.

It seems like the club made an effort to get more horizontal movement out of it. He averaged eight inches of horizontal movement last year and the average for today was at about twelve.

He threw more of them today and got five whiffs off eight swings. He struck out four in two innings of work.

It might be even more important given the latest Taijuan Walker news.

A postgame Phillies tidbit to file away:



Taijuan Walker hasn't pitched yet. He reported "normal spring training soreness" after throwing BP yesterday, Rob Thomson said. So he'll be backed off "for a couple of days. Then we'll get him back out there." — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 1, 2024

It’s tough to say if there is any real issue but Taijuan Walker has had knee trouble in the past. He had similar issues back in 2022 with the New York Mets and missed time that April.

Standout Relievers

Michael Rucker’s fastball was up nearly two miles per hour against the Tigers. He pitched a scoreless inning with two whiffs.

There was no game over there but seeing a tick-up in his fastball is important. He carries one minor league option to AAA.

Michael Mercado hasn’t always put together great results this spring but his fastball looks electric, up to 97 mph against the Tigers.

According to Tomas Nestico’s stuff+ model where 100 is league average, Mercado’s four-seam fastball was at 126. It’s a plus pitch if he ever makes it to the show.

Yunior Marté looked like Yunior Marté against the Blue Jays on Thursday and Connor Brogdon had a bounce-back outing.

Brogdon would have to go through waivers if he doesn’t make the roster out of camp.

Cristian Pache

Pache might be having the best camp of anyone in a Phillies uniform so far. He smacked a home run to center field on Thursday and robbed someone of a hit on Friday.

Okay Cristian Pache, we see you pic.twitter.com/Yw6L3S44ud — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 29, 2024

Pache is a cheat code in left field. pic.twitter.com/J9jQryheTA — Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) March 1, 2024

He’s consistently made hard contact this spring, primarily against right-handed pitching.

The competition between him and Jake Cave for the last roster spot at least feels real. It’s hard to know what the club would prefer.

Whit Merrifield signed for eight million dollars and is the most experienced player on the bench. It’s easy to assume he’s the first guy up off the bench no matter the matchup.

So if that’s going to be the case, it would make more sense for the Phillies to carry the better player and Pache looks that so far.

Johan Rojas Approach

I talked a little bit about the swing changes on Saturday but I want to highlight it even more with a few more games under his belt.

It looks like he wants to make more of an effort to launch before two strikes. In that game and against the Braves on Wednesday, he took some major hacks early in his at bats.

It probably makes sense for this to be his approach. at-bat. His average exit velocity while in the Majors last year was only 86.6 mph. Trying to get that closer to the league average would be a major plus for him.

His barrel rate was very bad (very very bad) so that would hopefully increase as well with this approach and swing change.

The biggest potential drawback would be in his whiff rate, which was surprisingly decent at 25.9%. Taking bigger hacks will cause you to swing and miss more.

I could also say he might have chasing issues but his biggest weakness as a hitter already is in his ability to decipher between what is a fastball and what is a breaking ball (or pitch recognition) so it would be an issue anyway.

In the game against the Tigers, he went 1 for 4 with a single. That single only registered an exit velocity of 58 mph. He struck out twice on hanging sliders, one swinging and one looking.

The big-picture goal for Rojas as a hitter is to be just good enough to be playable every day so his defense can shine.

He can’t have an OPS+ below 85, anything lower just wouldn’t be good enough as an everyday player.

Offense is generally a little more important than defense when everyone has to hit at least three times in a game (I’m not saying I would build a team with nine Kyle Schwarbers). Bryce Harper can’t get more than one plate appearance than Rojas in a given game so even in the nine hole, Rojas has to at least survive.

These changes may not raise his batting average but it could raise his slugging, which should help hit that 85 OPS+ floor.