Rise and Phight: 3/10/2024

Not sure who watched it, but that ninth inning yesterday in Clearwater was rather ugly. Noah Skirrow had a rough outing and couldn’t get anyone out, then the Blue Jays couldn’t stop scoring runs. The eight runs they put up at least meant that the team didn’t have another tie to deal with.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Taijuan Walker talked yesterday about the 2024 season after making a solid spring training start.
- Garrett Stubbs is more than just a “vibes guy.” That and many other notes in this piece.
- One of the things Johan Rojas is learning to do is to grind out at bats at the major league level.
MLB news:
- Which player on each team is having a solid spring? Here are thirty names to know about.
- Now that they have decided to employ Matt Chapman, the Giants have placed J.D. Davis on waivers.
- The Yankees will be without Oswaldo Peraza for 6-8 weeks as he deals with a strained shoulder.
