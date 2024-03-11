2024 season preview: The state of the starting rotation

Players in camp: Zack Wheeler, Aaton Nola, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker, Cristopher Sánchez, Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, David Buchanan, Kolby Allard, Spencer Turnbull, Nick Nelson

Expected to make the roster: Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker, Cristopher Sánchez

Much like the rest of the roster, the Phillies starting rotation remains unchanged. Technically speaking, Aaron Nola was a free agent signing when he agreed to a new 7-year, $172M contract in November, but that is semantics. The Phillies biggest piece of business this offseason was either to resign Nola or find a suitable replacement for his spot in the rotation. They elected to bring the former first round pick back on a contract that made him the fifth highest paid starting pitcher in baseball per total value (sixth if you count Shohei Ohtani, but we’re not going to). However, Nola’s roughly $24M average annual value ranks just eleventh among all SPs thanks to the drawn-out years on his deal.

On the field, Nola is coming off a down season where he posted a 4.46 ERA across 32 starts and 193.2 innings. He especially struggled with runners on base, as opposing hitters hit .289 with a .482 SLG and 12 home runs off Nola in such situations. However, a late season adjustment seemed to unlock something for him. In his final two regular season starts, Nola threw at least 6 innings in each and allowed a total of three earned runs with no walks and 16 total Ks. That momentum carried over into the postseason, at least in his first three starts. He allowed 2 total runs in 18.2 IP against the Marlins, Braves, and Diamondbacks before allowing 4 ER in 4.1 IP against Arizona in Game 6 of the NLCS.

The Phillies are betting that Nola’s latest adjustment will lead to better results with heightened expectations due to the contract. That, or his even year success (3.22 ERA) once again offsets his odd year struggles (4.08 ERA).

One of the biggest questions in camp this year was will the Phillies and Zack Wheeler agree to a contract extension. Well, that was answered to the tune of a 3 year, $126M deal that will keep Wheeler in Philadelphia through 2027, which will be his age 37 season. Of all starting pitchers who have made at least 100 starts since 2020, Wheeler ranks second in ERA (3.06), 4th in innings pitched (629.1), 3rd in FIP (2.90), 3rd in wins (43), and 3rd in WHIP (1.055). Couple that with his 2.42 ERA across 11 postseason games, and you can see why the Phillies gave him the highest AAV they’ve ever given to a player and the second highest given to a starting pitcher, just a hair below the $43M record shared between Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Zack Wheeler with the Phillies (so far) vs Roy Halladay’s Phillies career pic.twitter.com/umX0Th4PJc — Joe Edinger (@Joe_Edinger) March 4, 2024

Now the question becomes how Wheeler will perform over a contract that starts at age 35. Ironically, his injury filled early career may actually be to his benefit, as he has much less innings on his arm than most pitchers of similar age. In fact, Wheeler has less career innings (1,378.2) than Nola (1,422) despite being three years older.

Ranger Suárez will enter 2024 off of an uneven season, but perhaps will have his first “normal” start to a season in years. Suárez missed about a month of camp before 2022 with visa issues and started 2023 on the IL due to an elbow strain suffered when preparing to compete for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He struggled to find his footing once returning in May before logging a 1.08 ERA in five June starts. Suárez then missed roughly two weeks in late August with a hamstring strain before returning on September 1st. All in all, he made 22 starts with a 4.18 ERA in 125 IP. Suárez was once again spectacular in the postseason through his first three starts before appearing mortal in Game 7 of the NLCS. A full, consistent season from Suárez would do wonders for the Phillies, as their starting pitching depth is not particularly inspiring.

Taijuan Walker did not fully live up to his contract in his first year in Philadelphia despite finishing tied for fourth in the league in wins with 15. Walker’s struggles primarily came in the first inning, with a 7.04 ERA and .888 OPS against. Those marks were the fifth and ninth worst respectively of any pitcher who made at least 25 starts in 2023. Walker would then typically battle his way through the next few innings and keep the Phillies in the game despite putting the team in an early hole. Because of this, he tended to not get too deep in games, as he faced just 37 batters past the sixth inning all season. Walker would not appear at all in the postseason, which led to some possible friction between he and manager Rob Thomson. Walker must figure out his first inning woes if he’s going to be a mid-rotation starter rather than an expensive number five.

Many eyes will be on Cristopher Sánchez this season after the Phillies (to this point) have not acquiesced to fan demands of signing either Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. Sánchez was a godsend for the Phillies in 2023, as he stabilized the back of the rotation that had been cobbled together with ineffective options until he was recalled for good in June. From June 17th on, Sánchez had a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts with a 91/14 strikeout to walk ratio. That last part was key, as an adjustment for Sánchez to take a little bit off his velocity and focus more on command led to him throwing more strikes and allowing his changeup to flourish. The velocity on Sánchez’ changeup decreased from 84 MPH to 81 MPH on average, but the whiff rate jumped from 30% to 40%. Now, the Phillies are seeing what happens if Sánchez tries to tap back into his velocity again as well as adding a cutter to his arsenal. To be determined if he is able to hold his command with increased velocity.

Mick Abel and Griff McGarry are the biggest name prospects in camp. Both are coming off of varying degrees of disappointing seasons in the minors. Abel spent most of the season in Reading and put up a 4.14 ERA and a 126:62 strikeout to walk ratio in 108.2 IP before making one start at Triple-A. McGarry had a decent season at Double-A but struggled with command, posting 36 walks in 54.2 IP. It all fell apart once he got to Lehigh Valley however, as McGarry allowed a total of 20 ER in 4.1 IP across 3 starts with 14 walks. Abel could possibly earn a late season call-up with a strong performance, whereas McGarry has to be completely rebuilt and prove that he can still be a starter.

The Phillies tried to inject some more rotation depth by handing out actual money deals to Spencer Turnbull and Kolby Allard, as well as bringing back former pitcher David Buchanan. Turnbull missed all of 2022 and most of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2021 with the Tigers. He had previously been a solid back of the rotation starter. Turnbull could possibly earn a spot on the roster as a long man out of the bullpen, replacing Dylan Covey. Allard and Buchanan are Triple-A depth but will likely be among the first called up in the event of an injury or for a spot start. Allard has a career 6.10 ERA in 69 games (38 starts) while Buchanan is returning to the U.S. from Korea where he pitched to a 3.22 ERA in 113 starts from 2020 to 2023.