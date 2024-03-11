Rise and Phight: 3/11/2024

Here is a good question for discussion. How much stock do you put into a player who is having a good spring, but is only in camp thanks to a nonroster invite along with a minor league deal? Should it be taken into consideration who the damage is being done against when it comes to deciding if that player should make the initial roster?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- These three pieces the team has in their bullpen are going to be for them in their hopes to make it to the World Series.
- Johan Rojas has been getting some tips from another former center fielder in Shane Victorino.
- You know who’s had a nice spring? David Dahl, former Rockies All-Star. Is it enough to sway the manager?
MLB news:
- It’s officially extension season for teams across the game! Who is best in line to get their contract extended?
- The Giants’ shortstop battle has a new face in the lead. Too bad Gabe Kapler isn’t there to plug it with someone who has never played the position before.
- Ryne Stanek is headed to Seattle on a one-year deal, a team that suddenly needed another arm in the bullpen.
