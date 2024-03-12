2024 Season Preview: The Sánchize

The journey isn’t always going to be pretty or consistent but the game is defined by results.

Cristopher Sánchez was acquired in November of 2019 because the Rays didn’t have a 40-man spot for him. The big reason the Matt Klentak Phillies traded for him was because he was a powerful arm.

The trade seemed like a disaster for the Phillies as Curtis Mead has become a big-time prospect for the Rays.

One of the only reasons the Dave Dombrowski Phillies held onto Sánchez as long as they did is because he carried minor-league options and a little bit of upside. They didn’t have the upper minors pitching depth to consider letting him go.

Throughout all of that, the only reason Sánchez was called up in 2023 was because they had nowhere else to go. Bailey Falter got sent to AAA and then later was traded to the Pirates. The club was running bullpen games every fifth day. There were no other options.

Sánchez took advantage of that opportunity as a pitcher tore down to the studs. He was no longer throwing in the upper 90s, sitting around 92 mph. He threw two of the most common secondary pitches in baseball, a changeup and slider. The main goal was to keep guys off base even if it meant a couple of solo home runs.

He thrived, pitching to a 3.32 ERA in 95.0 innings. He walked just four percent of batters faced and generated an elite chase rate. There were a few too many home runs given up and some of that is probably because he threw too many strikes.

Sánchez is now building himself back up. He sat around 94 mph in his only spring training start against Minnesota (he’s been out for a bit with an illness) and is now throwing a cutter.

2023 may feature a new version of Cris Sánchez because of the newfound velocity. There are both good and bad things that come with this.

It’s fair to start with the potential downfalls. He was a movement pitcher that is losing movement. His sinker lost six inches of vertical break and the changeup lost eight.

His stuff won because of the outlier movement he had. He could start the sinker middle and it would drop way more than hitters were accustomed to. It led to a 57.7% groundball rate.

His changeup played great off of that for elite chase numbers. As he started to get more confident throwing it more in September, the strikeout numbers grew.

Now with the increased velocity, his stuff will probably look flatter in the zone. It may lead to more fly balls instead of stuff on the ground.

Generally, the velocity is still a good add, especially if he’s still commanding the baseball well but a pitcher like Framber Valdez saw more success trusting the movement of his pitches instead of velocity.

What should be a really good addition to his arsenal is a cutter. Right-handed hitters had a .619 slugging percentage against his sinker last year. A cutter would give Sánchez another option on the inner half of the plate.

We’ve seen plenty of great pitchers use a cutter to help their sinker play against opposite-handed hitters. Roy Halladay and Greg Maddux did it for years. Sánchez isn’t going to be a future Hall of Famer but the logic is there.

These changes could be really good for Sánchez or they may force some regression. It’s hard to tell until we get a real sample size but there are real ideas as to what he’s trying to do.

There are important benefits for roster construction if Sánchez can be a decent starting pitcher. He only has 1.083 years of Major League service time. That’s five more controllable years the Phillies have.

With Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola on more expensive contracts, Taijuan Walker making 18 million AAV for the next three years, and Ranger Suárez only having two more years of team control, it’s important to have controllable starters.

It’s part of why the team didn’t go big on a starter. Sánchez gives them stability with real upside and they can avoid the third luxury tax, which requires their first-round pick to be moved down ten spots.

Sánchez will face certain questions about the trade-off in movement for more velocity. Will his stuff be too flat and get barreled to the outfield more? Or will his stuff play better because it’s harder?