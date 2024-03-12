Spring Training Notes 4: The Smell of Fear

At this point in Spring Training, I think I can speak for most people when I say we just want the regular season to start.

These glorified scrimmages get a bit long after a while, some of the takeaways feel the same as last week, and there are a lot of players wearing numbers in the ‘90s with no names. A lot.

The results may begin to matter this upcoming week since there are only two weeks left of camp. Not that someone like Kyle Schwarber has to worry about his roster spot but for the fringe players, it might be time to look at the at-bats.

Johan Rojas Should Make the Team No Matter What

I’m not the biggest fan of Rojas’s skillset. I prefer prioritizing a little bit more offense than the other way around. I think Brandon Marsh plays a good enough center field to allow them to find more of a bat-first left fielder.

However, they see things differently and want to see things through with Rojas. How is it going?

He’s 5 for 34 this spring and it probably should be even worse than that. He’s generated three infield hits on balls that weren’t hit very hard, one of them being a bunt. The lack of hard contact at this point is very concerning.

There is a glimmer of hope that he is still undergoing swing changes and that eventually, things will click. Rob Thomson seems optimistic but why wouldn’t he be?

With all of this said, I think the Phillies put themselves in a position that forces them to start Johan Rojas right away. Even if he isn’t ready, there is no other logical choice to begin the season. That’s the position they’re in.

The regular season is just as much about gathering information as it is winning that night, especially if you’re a team trying to do bigger things than winning an extra regular season game or two.

They have four months to figure out if Rojas is a real answer in the outfield, anytime spent in AAA without that defined answer is a waste of time.

The Phillies don’t play too many tough opponents to open the regular season. They should be perfectly fine no matter how good or bad the center field offense is.

Here are their first 32 games of the season:

3 vs ATL

3 vs CIN

3 at WSN

3 at STL

4 vs PIT

3 vs COL

3 vs CWS

4 at CIN

3 at SDP

3 at LAA

There aren’t many elite pitching staffs in that mix outside of Atlanta so if Rojas can’t hit that then you’re much closer to the answer you need.

In 1800 plate appearances in the last three years, Whit Merrifield has an OPS+ of 92. We know what he is at this point.

Cristian Pache has a career .503 OPS in 427 plate appearances, he’s probably not going to be the answer for center field. He’s never hit right-handed pitching in the Majors and has barely done so against lefties.

Maybe Rojas is the guy or maybe he isn’t. We don’t know yet even if someone like me doesn’t love his chances. What is most important is getting as much information as possible before the trade deadline.

If you’re still not convinced, let me paint a couple of scenarios.

Say you open the season with Rojas in center field and he has similar BABIP luck to how he ended last year. His OPS sits around .730 in April, good enough results to stick even if the underlying metrics don’t love how he’s getting there.

Then for May and June, he crumbles to the point where you have to send him down. You can call up Merrifield for a month and figure out what to do at the deadline.

You got the time to figure out he wasn’t the guy. They’re probably going to be in a solid playoff position because the roster is full of really good players. If things go poorly then other questions need to be answered.

But say you start him in AAA for three months and he comes up in July. He lucks his way into that same .730 OPS and the club doesn’t know what to do at the deadline. They don’t get a bat because Rojas is putting up good results and has a superstar glove in center.

He crumbles in August and September and the Phillies are stuck. They don’t have an answer for who they’re going to start right before the playoffs.

Getting as much information as possible before the trade deadline feels like the right call.

Mick Abel

Abel put together an impressive inning of work earlier this spring before being sidelined because of an illness.

He came back on Monday against the Yankees, pitching 1.2 innings of solid ball with two strikeouts, one of them against Juan Soto.

That'll play.



The @Phillies ' Mick Abel -- MLB's No. 49 prospect -- gets Juan Soto to chase a 95 mph fastball for a K. pic.twitter.com/XPh8IKuN0Y — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 11, 2024

His fastball velocity sat closer to 93-95 than the upper 90s he is used to but the illness probably had something to do with that.

He showed off a few good change-ups but mostly stuck to fastballs. His command of it still looked good as it stayed up instead of falling in hittable spots.

There was no sinker usage which could either be a Savant tracking issue or something he is putting away for now. I would like for him to have one to throw on the inner half of the plate against righties so I hope that comes back up eventually.

That outing lines him up with the Spring Training Breakout Game on Saturday.

Michael Mercado Three Innings?

Ethan Witte wrote about Griff McGarry being moved to the bullpen so I won’t steal his thunder.

What is just as interesting is what Thomson said about Michael Mercado. In Alex Coffey’s piece yesterday, Thomson said they want to stretch Mercado out to three innings.

That’s roughly in long-man territory and for someone with his high-end stuff, I would expect more than a role like that.

Part of me feels like they want to try and stretch him out to be a starter. With McGarry going to the bullpen, it makes sense to try and look for someone else to be a high-stuff starter in the minors and Mercado has previous starter experience.

They’ve tried this with Nick Nelson and that looks to have flamed out but Mercado has a better pitch mix that may still work with a tick down in velocity. The command would be a major question of course but I could see the reason to try it.

Outside of Abel, they don’t have a high-potential arm in the upper minors that is healthy. Kolby Allard, Max Castillo, and Nick Nelson shouldn’t make them feel super comfortable about their depth. There is a clear path to being SP8 in the organization.

Maybe they just want him to go into a long-man type of role but I would hope there is a bigger vision with someone of his potential.