 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/12/2024

Some important things are happening

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Some cuts are starting happen in Phillies camp. We know about the “big” one in Griff McGarry, which we’ll have more on later. Others that were interesting include Michael Mercado.

Mercado will definitely see time in the majors this year. He’s got good stuff; he just needs some refinement.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...