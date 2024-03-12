Rise and Phight: 3/12/2024

Some cuts are starting happen in Phillies camp. We know about the “big” one in Griff McGarry, which we’ll have more on later. Others that were interesting include Michael Mercado.
Prior to today’s game, the Phillies made the following roster moves:— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 11, 2024
RHP Tyler Phillips and RHP Griff McGarry were reassigned to minor league camp.
RHP Michael Mercado was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA).
Mercado will definitely see time in the majors this year. He’s got good stuff; he just needs some refinement.
