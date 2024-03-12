Griff McGarry moved to the bullpen. For now.

It’s a move that we all kind of saw coming, but when it happened Monday, it was still something to make you sit up and take notice.

Per Thomson: Griff McGarry — who was reassigned to minor league camp today — will pitch out of the bullpen to start the triple-A season.



He said McGarry took it well. Thomson said that it’s not necessarily a permanent change. If it goes well, they could stretch him out again. — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 11, 2024

Griff McGarry has always kind of flirted with a future in the bullpen thanks to a lack of command of where exactly his pitches are going once they leave his hand. The team has tried working him out as a starter since that’s what they wanted to believe his future was at. For now, though, they’ve accepted it’s best he start the year relieving rather than starting. A return to the first inning isn’t out of the cards though.

“That’s a tough one, because if it goes very well, and we start stretching him out again, then he becomes a starter,” Thomson said. “So, for right now, it’s he’s going to be out of the bullpen.”

Any of the scouting reports that have been published about McGarry have mentioned that the bullpen is his likely final destination. The lack of control has plagued him since college and has not been curbed since his arrival in professional baseball. Even this year, at both Baseball Prospectus and Fangraphs, a move to the bullpen has felt almost inevitable.

From BP:

But in a relatively shallow system, and given the recent dominance—as recently as midseason last year in Double-A. We’ll stick it out with McGarry for another year, even if he’s far more likely to end up in the pen now.

From Fangraphs:

Was his 2023 dip the start of a broader downward trend, or just an anomaly? Either way, McGarry is going on 25 and has never thrown strikes. Past hoping things will click, I’d settle instead for McGarry’s stuff bouncing back enough for him to be an inefficient middle reliever. The 2024 season is McGarry’s 40-man evaluation year.

The thing is, with what McGarry has at his disposal, the ingredients are there for him to turn into a dominant reliever so long as he’s able to harness his stuff. As a starter, he would have been expected to hold whatever kind of control he had over the course of 70-90 pitches a game. Now that he is headed for a bullpen role for the time being, he’s going to be asked to do that over 20-30 pitches. He’ll need to learn different things as a reliever, like how to be able to pitch multiple times over five days instead of once, how to prepare his body to bounce back the night after throwing if need be, etc.

There is still confidence in McGarry. Were there not, he’d probably already be in another organization by now. If he’s able to find even a modicum of control, he can be a weapon for the team this year. Let’s hope he can find that control.