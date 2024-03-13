2024 season preview: It’s Mick Abel’s time to shine

2023 season (across two levels): 113 1⁄ 3 IP, 23 GS, 65 BB, 132 K, 1.26 WHIP

We have been spoiled as baseball fans in recent years with the emerging trend of prospects bursting onto the scene and immediately becoming impact players. In the past, we had smaller instances of it happening (Kevin Maas comes to mind), only to see that player buckle under the pressure of expectations and sink slowly into the morass of minor league anonymity. Nowadays, it feels like every time a team promotes a player, that player instantly morphs into a 3-4 WAR player that changes the course of his career. The downside of it is that when a player does not come up and play well right away, there is a label attached to that player with the words “disappointing” or “bust” that that player has trouble shaking. We’ve been warped by good players. It brings me to Mick Abel.

Drafted out of high school in 2020, Abel has taken a slower path to reach the his final destination atop the mound in Citizens Bank Park, not having achieved that feat while “struggling” in the minor leagues along the way. Several other arms drafted after Abel have already made their debuts and have started to accumulate career WAR, names like Cade Cavalli, Christian Roa and Garrett Crochet, which has led to the thought creeping into some people’s minds that maybe

There is one thing to remember with Mick Abel: he is right on track with a normal pitcher’s development.

Even though those names have already pitched in the majors, all three were college arms when drafted and were expected to arrive quicker. As a high schooler who was drafted amidst a global pandemic, not only was Abel young at the time, he wasn’t able to get onto a professional mound until the next season, losing valuable development progress in the wake. There have been some bumps along the way, but it’s important to keep in mind that for the majority of pitchers, having bumps in the minor leagues is normal. It’s happened before and will happen again. Abel is pretty much right where he needs to be; we’ve just gotten jaded in that we expect everyone to be great right away.

This is an important season for Abel. He’ll likely start the season in Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will be expected to build innings and improve on the things that have nagged him, mainly his command within the zone. He’s probably not going to be the first guy that the team thinks of in case some injury should befall a member of the initial rotation, but he’s shown some good things this spring that should excite the team.

That'll play.



The @Phillies ' Mick Abel -- MLB's No. 49 prospect -- gets Juan Soto to chase a 95 mph fastball for a K. pic.twitter.com/XPh8IKuN0Y — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 11, 2024

He’s still rather well regarded in scouting circles, so the pedigree is still there. He’s shown that he has the stuff to get hitters out, but wrinkles remain. Should the team take the proverbial developmental iron to those wrinkles, the team will start to accelerate their plan with him. For now, let’s just continue to watch him get better and better each year.