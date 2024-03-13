Rise and Phight: 3/13/2024

So, it looks like the Giants have done J.D. Davis a little dirty in their release of the third baseman, but it brought about some internal debate here at TGP: would Davis be an upgrade over Alec Bohm right now?

He had a career year last year, providing power and solid defense for the Giants at their third base position, but (not that they will) would bringing him aboard ahead of Bohm actually make them better? I tend to think that Bohm gets this year to show some improvement in some key departments (power, defense) before they even consider cutting ties, especially since he’s only now entering arbitration, but it’s an interesting thought. I’d have no desire to do so right now. Prior to spring training, maybe, but at this point, I’m just fine with how they are set up.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: