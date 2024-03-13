Gamethread 3/13: Tigers at Phillies

As we inch closer to the start of the season, we’ll start (hopefully) seeing the full squad together in the lineup. That first day appears to be today, with Brandon Marsh making his spring debut after recovering from an offseason injury. With Nola taking the mound, this could very well be the Opening Day lineup for our Fightins.

Marshy Spring Training debut alert pic.twitter.com/I3Zc9Xm7q6 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 13, 2024

Detroit will be throwing out SP Jack Flaherty along with some familiar faces such as Matt Vierling, Javier Baez, and Spencer Torkelson.