Rise and Phight: 3/14/2024

Well yesterday had some fun events happening! There was news to abound, so let’s get to the (late) edition of the links.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Griff McGarry is taking his time to “prove himself” after his move to the minors and the bullpen.
- Nick Castellanos feels like the team’s zen leader in the clubhouse. He also learned jiu-jitsu. That’s cool.
MLB news:
- The Yankees received good and bad news on Gerrit Cole. Good in that there is no tear, but bad in that he’ll be out for a while.
- San Diego continues to be a surprise...contender? Trier harder? They traded a bunch to grab Dylan Cease from the White Sox.
- Devin Williams has a few stress fractures in his back and will miss three months while Milwaukee misses the chance to deal him.
- Lucas Giolito might be able to come back in 2025 for the entirety of the season after having elbow surgery.
