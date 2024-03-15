2024 Season Preview: Starting Rotation Predictions

The Phillies starting pitching looks to be one of the strongest units in baseball.

Fangraphs has them ranked second, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in projected WAR. They’ve spent north of $370 million to put this group together.

They’ll likely pitch plenty of innings given how the Phillies like to use their rotation. Rob Thomson has become known as someone with a quick hook but his starters pitched 899 innings last season, third most.

How will they perform? Can we expect to see something similar? I’ll look through each of the five and offer some predictions.

Timmy Turner Voice: What could possibly go wrong?

Zack Wheeler

Wheeler inked a three-year extension about eleven days ago, making him a Phillie for the next four seasons.

He casually put up a 5.9 fWAR season in 192 innings pitched. He casually showed up time and time again in the postseason. And now he’s casually working on a splitter.

It’s looked good in spring training with a few whiffs. He will need a little bit of time to fully get the command down but it will eventually become a true weapon.

It feels a lot like how he developed his sweeper last year. The pitch became one of his best weapons in October after some shakiness in the regular-season.

Zack Wheeler, Disgusting 86mph Splitter. pic.twitter.com/qQapwxFXyO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 11, 2024

Wheeler isn’t deGrom-lite anymore. His fastball velocity has declined each of the last two seasons but he’s morphed into a different kind of pitcher.

He can game-plan for anyone. Against righties, he can just pound a sinker-sweeper combination east and west. He demonstrates a perfect four-seam fastball-cutter-curveball combination to lefties. He even showcased a front-hip two-seam to lefties.

Instead of pitching like deGrom where he could spam two insanely annoying pitches, he’s now more like Max Scherzer. He has a full arsenal of weapons to attack hitters as he ages.

Prediction: Top three in NL Cy Young voting

Aaron Nola

In 2022, Nola put together the second-best season of his career and finished fourth in Cy Young voting. In 2023, he gave up a lot more home runs and needed the innings to keep up a good WAR.

The Phillies signed him to a seven-year $172 million contract in November, banking on that he’s probably somewhere in the middle.

There should be fewer home runs allowed, maybe a home run to a fly-ball rate closer to 12% than over 15 like last season. He should be able to leave a few more men on base this year to help keep his ERA down. The outfield defense with Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas won’t hurt either.

What’s been great to see is that Nola’s changeup has looked good in camp. He lacked a true third option in his arsenal last season. He’s been throwing it more off his running sinker, rather than closer to the right-handed batters box. It’s a good tweak for him.

I’ll buy into something in the middle for Nola. I don’t think he’s going to be an ace but a very good number two who pitches about 200 innings.

Prediction: Nola finishes with at least 5.0 fWAR

Ranger Suárez

Suárez has two different versions of himself. There’s the regular-season version and the post-season one.

In the regular season, his fastball typically sits around 92-94, his command isn’t going to be as sharp, and he has to conserve weapons to go through the lineup three times.

Then in the post-season, his fastball is a tick higher, he’s throwing perfect sinkers into righties, and he can get pulled after five innings.

Compare his playoff performances to someone like Jimmy Butler on the Heat. You know he’s going to turn it up a gear and bring a finals run out of nowhere.

Maybe this season changes some things. He’s finally in camp healthy and he’s right in the middle of his prime. It would also really benefit him financially because he’s a free agent after the 2025 season.

There is one trend that I think will improve for Suárez. His ground ball rate went from elite to just good in 2023. He sat in the mid to high 50s in 2021 and 22 before dropping down to 48.5% in 2023. Given that he’s good at keeping the ball down in the zone, I think this will come up.

Prediction: Finishes with between a 3.80 and 4.30 ERA and pitches a career-high in innings

Cristopher Sánchez

Sánchez impressed in a short 2023 stint with a 3.44 ERA in 99.1 innings pitched. He thrived off having outlier movement in his sinker and changeup that overcame velocity concerns.

He had a little bit of trouble with the long ball but compensated for that by throwing a ton of strikes and not walking anyone. Maybe he should throw fewer strikes to mitigate the homers better. He didn’t need major changes to repeat his success.

Sánchez made more that may or may not go well. He’s throwing more than a tick harder and he’s trying to figure out a cutter for right-handed hitters. The velocity has sacrificed movement on the rest of his arsenal.

What will win out? Velocity is generally a good thing to add but it doesn’t work for everyone.

Framber Valdez threw nearly two miles per hour harder in 2023 but his ERA jumped from 2.82 to 3.45. His ground ball rate went down twelve percent because his sinker flattened out.

Sánchez may be a different case because he wasn’t even at average velocity last season. His changeup still has good separation (even if that isn’t a big deal anymore) and he is still throwing strikes.

It’s hard to know if these changes will make him better or worse. I do think they will make him different.

Prediction: Less groundballs, more strikeouts, less home runs.

Taijuan Walker

Walker’s first season in Philadelphia was eventful. He started the season off with an ERA over five and a half in the first two months. Next, he went on a run through June and July that made him look like a front-line starter. Then it went back up to over five down the stretch.

After signing for 18 million dollars annually, he did not pitch a game in the postseason. Sánchez started game four of the NLCS because they could trust him. Michael Lorenzen got the mop-up duties because he could warm up quickly.

It comes down to fastball velocity for Walker. It sets up his splitter much better because he can throw his four-seam fastball up in the zone with a little bit of bite. When he’s sitting 93-95, he can get good results.

However, when he’s fatigued and the fastball is sitting around 90 mph, he doesn’t have the command to overcome it. His splitter doesn’t get the same swings and misses as before. His stuff is too prone to getting hit around. It’s sort of like watching Kyle Kendrick pitch.

Walker added weight this off-season to hopefully address these concerns. His first spring start didn’t look great stuff-wise but he was sidelined with a knee injury before that.

It’s hard to feel hopeful he can sustain velocity throughout a full season. It’s declined each of the last two seasons and he’s 31 now. He was never the healthiest pitcher in the world before that.

Prediction: ERA closer to 4.80 and about 150-160 innings