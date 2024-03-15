Rise and Phight: 3/15/2024

The Phillies’ prospects will be playing the Tigers’ prospects this weekend in the Spring Breakout. While a lot of eyes will be on Mick Abel, the two guys I’m watching are Eduardo Tait and Aidan Miller. Tait has been the talk of the offseason as we’ve seen reports of a lot of team asking for him in trade talks with Philadelphia, so seeing what they see will be interesting. Miller is the team’s 2023 first round pick and likely will be the one to take the biggest leap this year. It’s a good event that I am excited for.

