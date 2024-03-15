Rise and Phight: 3/15/2024

The Phillies’ prospects will be playing the Tigers’ prospects this weekend in the Spring Breakout. While a lot of eyes will be on Mick Abel, the two guys I’m watching are Eduardo Tait and Aidan Miller. Tait has been the talk of the offseason as we’ve seen reports of a lot of team asking for him in trade talks with Philadelphia, so seeing what they see will be interesting. Miller is the team’s 2023 first round pick and likely will be the one to take the biggest leap this year. It’s a good event that I am excited for.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With rosters being whittled down more and more, Jose Ruiz is suddenly a name to start to watch.
- Why not? Let’s have another roster projection as Opening Day is less than two weeks away.
MLB news:
- The most talked about matchup in the Spring Breakout series was Jackson Holliday and Paul Skenes. Let’s say, Skenes won this round.
- Well, Gerrit Cole ain’t starting Opening Day and now, Marcus Stroman isn’t doing it either. Do I hear a bullpen game on the first game?
- But hey, maybe Michael Lorenzen can be the Yankees’ Opening Day starter!
- The Braves signed Adam Duvall to a one year deal, which means he’s going to rake against the Phillies.
