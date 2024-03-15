2024 Season Preview: Starting Rotation Best Case Scenario

Even if the Phillies starting rotation doesn’t hit their absolute “best case scenario” in 2024, they should still be one of the best in Major League Baseball.

That’s a really nice way to enter the season, knowing you have three starters you can count on — Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez — all of whom are battle tested and with playoff experience. They have a young, seemingly up-and-comer in Cristopher Sanchez, and a veteran right-hander who is dealing with velocity issues and a subpar 2023 season.

The Phils added minor league depth this off-season with former Tiger Spencer Turnbull, former Braves top prospect Kolby Allard, and the veteran Nick Nelson providing some interesting arms, as well as a top-100 pitching prospect in Mick Abel looking to make some noise with a solid season in AAA Lehigh Valley.

But let’s dream on the big league rotation for just a second. What is the best case scenario?

First, Zack Wheeler could win the Cy Young Award, and this isn’t even a bold prediction. He’s already had a runner-up finish and, with his new contract extension in hand, should be primed for another big season. Especially since he’s going to be featuring a new pitch.

Zack Wheeler, Disgusting 86mph Splitter. pic.twitter.com/qQapwxFXyO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 11, 2024

Folks, this is a NEW pitch. He’s never thrown this in games before. It’s totally unfair.

For Nola, the best case scenario is a return to his 2018 form, when he almost won the Cy Young Award. For that to happen, he’ll need to continue looking at the correct pitch clock, continue to get more comfortable with runners on base and limited throws to first, and to stop giving up so many goshdarn home runs. His 32 homers allowed were 7th-most in baseball last season.

This spring, Ranger Suarez entered camp on time and in perfect health. The result has been a dominant spring in which he looks like he’s ready to truly being that left-handed No. 3 starter the team has needed for a full season.

Ranger Suárez's 2Ks in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/5pWO8E06Ir — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 14, 2024

He’s 2-0 with 12 innings pitched in his three spring starts thus far and has yet to give up a run, with 12 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.80. Sure, it’s just spring, but just look at that filth!

Sanchez is expected to pitch against the Astros on Friday. He’s only appeared in one game due to an illness, but he was outstanding in that first game, with a velocity increase of about 2 mph on his fastball. The best case scenario for Sanchez is making sure he can maintain his newfound command last year with a mid-90s fastball that would generate more swing-and-miss. If he can find that, he can be every bit the No. 3 starter in this rotation.

As for Taijuan Walker, expectations are low, as he’s likely the team’s No. 5 starter, at least in terms of talent. His velocity was down in his previous spring start, only hitting 89-90 mph. That is worrisome, given his inability to maintain a strong velocity from start to start last year. He got a late start in the spring with a bad knee and is only now ramping up. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start on the injured list, and I’m entirely sure what his best case scenario would be.

So, let’s turn to ZiPS projections, which forecasts a range of outcomes, and we’ll look at their 80 percentile numbers for 2024. Here’s how they shake out:

Zack Wheeler: 3.02 ERA, 4.7 fWAR

Aaron Nola; 3.26 ERA, 4.5 fWAR

Ranger Suarez: 3.51 ERA, 3.2 fWAR

Cristopher Sanchez: 3.90 ERA, 2.7 fWAR

Taijuan Walker: 4.23 ERA, 2.4 fWAR

Obviously the bestest best case scenario is for this group to stay healthy all season with very few missed starts, especially for Suarez, who generally misses a month of the season and often struggles to find his groove again when he does come back.

It would also be ideal for Abel to put up solid numbers in AAA and to be called upon in case something does happen to one of the top five. Turnbull could also be an interesting player to watch. His stuff was good enough to throw a no-hitter in 2021 and, had he not been beset by Tommy John surgery and other ailments the last two years, may have become an All Star for Detroit by now.

There’s a lot to like about the Phillies’ starting rotation and, if the best case scenario does occur, they’re going to challenge the Braves and Dodgers for the best record in the National League.