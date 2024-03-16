The Phillies’ roster flexibility can help their depth

Publicly available research has been a boon for the baseball industry. Baseball sites such as Baseball Prospectus and Fangraphs and the work they have accomplished has led to a greater understanding of how the game functions on the part of the readers. It has forever shifted the way we consume the game, how we compare players not just across the current group, but also across generations. If you’re anything like me, you’re checking those, and other, sites each and every day to get maybe just a little bit smarter about the game.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens wrote an interesting piece about depth. The main purpose of the article was trying to see how each team’s player depth can be tested and how it will affect the playoff odds they produce. I’d encourage you to read it in its entirety, but the basic gist is easy: when teams lose their best players, their projected winning percentage drops as a result and affects their playoff odds. The Braves were the team that was used since they have the best player in the game right now in the form of a fully realized Ronald Acuna, Jr. Should something befall him, their winning percentage will be greatly affected, but the rest of their roster will help them into a playoff spot, or so the projections say. It’s when the teams start losing their fifth and sixth best players that they start to see issues.

Except the Rays, but they’re a freaky deep roster.

It got me thinking about the Phillies and their depth. Are they that deep at all? Does their roster cover for that depth with positional flexibility?

Using the team’s depth chart available on their website and Fangraphs’ list of projected fWAR, I put together a rough depth chart of what they’ll look like if everything went according to plan this year:

Phillies projected fWAR depth chart Position Player proj. fWAR Backup proj. fWAR Backup backup project fWAR Position Player proj. fWAR Backup proj. fWAR Backup backup project fWAR C Realmuto 2.8 Stubbs 0.1 1B Harper 4.1 Bohm 1.8 2B Stott 2.5 Merrifield 0.2 SS Turner 4.5 Sosa 0.4 3B Bohm 1.8 Sosa 0.4 LF Marsh 1.7 Merrifield 0.2 Pache 0.2 CF Rojas 0.7 Marsh 1.7 Pache 0.2 RF Castellanos 0.6 Pache 0.2 Cave DH Schwarber 2.3

The first team offense looks like they’re going to be pretty good. Having two players in the everyday lineup that look to be, at least, four win players is a good starting for a team with World Series aspirations. There isn’t accounting here for breakouts or slumps, so having this as a midpoint for the team seems fair.

What isn’t taken into account is the potential for shifting around should injuries befall the team. Look at how the backups are put in. Should Trea Turner succumb to an injury and be required to miss time, the initial idea is to put Edmundo Sosa there. As anyone who follows the team knows, that would probably not be the case. In that scenario, Bryson Stott would likely move to shortstop for however long was needed while Whit Merrifield would climb to the keystone and form the other half of the double play combination. By WAR, this seems to be a push. Merrifield would be worth 0.4 WAR while Sosa accumulates the same. But as we’ve seen in the past, when Sosa has regular playing time for an extended period, he’s gets exposed offensively and becomes a liability. He’s not so bad as to be unplayable, but his current role of playing once or twice or a week with some defensive substitutions sprinkled in suits him just fine. Merrifield is more accustomed to being a starter in the league. He wasn’t great last year, but people across the board would probably rather him get the bulk of the playing time than Sosa.

The same goes for the outfield. We’re already seeing the gears shift in regards to center field playing time with Johan Rojas struggling mightily at the plate this spring, but the team has done a nice job of covering themselves in case there is an issue they feel they need to address. Brandon Marsh returned to the field this week and acquitted himself well, showing no ill effects from surgery. His ability to provide solid, if not plus, defense in center field covers the team there while opening a spot for someone like Merrifield or Jake Cave or Cristian Pache in left field.

This roster and positional flexibility can help mask some of the issues the team has with its depth. Take a look at any minor league depth chart and you will find nary an option that you’d feel confident in if that player needed to step in for a few weeks. There’s some help there now - Kody Clemens and Weston Wilson come to mind - that might provide a spark for a few days, maybe even weeks, but overexposure is the risk these players have. There hasn’t even been minor league contract backfill the team can get thanks to a rather difficult path to playing time in the major leagues these types of signings look for. So, the team has created its own depth by acquiring players that can play multiple positions at least a bit below average. Merrifield can play in left, handle second base and might be able to stand at first. Sosa can play basically the entire infield, save first base. Marsh can roam all over the grass while Pache and Cave can at least handle the corners. Alec Bohm would probably slide to first base if something were to happen there and on and on.

No one will claim the Phillies have the depth that a team like the Rays or the Dodgers do. Those teams have that depth due to superior player development systems that are able to churn out prospects that can help in a pinch. The Phillies have something a bit different. It’s not the definition of depth in the way we usually think of it. Instead, it’s creating depth a more creative way to make up for the shortcomings of the farm system. It’s a risky way to do business. It’s reminds me of a Jenga tower. Sure, you can knock out one, maybe two blocks and still have a structure standing, however wobbly it may be. But too many blocks get pulled and suddenly that tower is brought down. The team has to hope that their building blocks are as sturdy as they have been in the past.