Rise and Phight: 3/16/2024

One of the most enjoyable aspects about following prospects is the unexpected. Do the players who seem destined for greatness burn out and fade away? Do the guys who seem unremarkable develop into the next Harper or Wheeler? Your guess is as good as the best scouts.

Today at 1:00 we get to enjoy watching the top Phillies’ prospects display what they got. You might need a MLB.TV or ESPN+ subscription to catch it, but it will be worth it if you have the opportunity.

And keep an eye on that Eduardo Tait kid. He’s one to watch.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

Need a primer the Spring Breakout game and who to watch? Check out MLB’s preview and FAQ of the Phillies v. Tigers matchup.

Spring must be here because it’s fresh-faced prospects for as far as you can see. If you can see all the way to Italy, that is. (Athletic subscription required)

The Phillies signed a minor league contract with 30 year old outfielder Jordan Luplow on Friday after he was cut from the Braves. Through his career he’s batted well in the minors and struggled in the majors. Maybe we can fix him.

MLB news:

Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome say the Astros are hot for Snell, but could the Giants pull snag him at the last minute? Probably not.

J.D. Davis, recently with the Giants until Matt Chapman took his job at third, signed a one year deal with the A’s. Brad Pitt insists he’ll be in the lineup every day no matter what Kotsay says to the contrary.

Everything must go! Bucs sign Michael A. Taylor to a one year deal. Put your money on the Pirates and A’s facing off at the end of October.