Rise and Phight: 3/17/2024

Top o’ the mornin’ to ya and happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Fun fact: the first professional baseball league in the world was formed on St. Patrick’s Day in 1871. It took place, appropriately, in a bar called Collier’s Café.

The influence of America’s Irish community on the development and history of baseball is significant and filled with colorful characters. Just look at Pud Galvin and Hugh Duffy. If you’re interested in learning more, check out this Irish Times piece on the rise of baseball in America, or this article on the Irish’s role in the early years of baseball, or this other thing about the Irish in baseball history.

There was also some baseball played yesterday. In the Spring Breakout, Aiden Miller looked like he’s ready to ride that right-handed swing to a long career in the majors. Over in Jupiter, Johan Rojas had his own breakout. Not that anyone should put too much weight on Spring Training performances, but is he finding his groove and climbing out this slump? Or was yesterday an anomaly?

Phillies news:

Alex Coffey recaps yesterday’s performances by Max Castillo, Johan Rojas, and Whit Merrifield in the Phillies’ tie against the Marlins.

Speaking of Spring Breakout, how about that Mick Abel?

Speaking of Mick Abel, Dave Dombrowski spoke with Todd Zolecki about his take on Phillies’ prospects and what the bench and bullpen might look like come Opening Day.

MLB news:

It looks like a very relieved Gerrit Cole won’t need surgery after all.

The Padres’ GM, A.J. Preller, has a thing for trading away prospects, the most recent example being the three he shipped off to acquire Dylan Cease.