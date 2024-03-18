2024 Season Preview: the State of the Bullpen

Players in camp: José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Austin Brice, Connor Brogdon, Max Castillo, Dylan Covey, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Yunior Marte, Griff McGarry, Luis F. Ortiz, Ricardo Pinto, José Ruiz, Michael Rucker, Nick Snyder, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Spencer Turnbull

Expected to make the roster: José Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, two of the following: Connor Brogdon, Yunior Marte, Spencer Turnbull, Luis F. Ortiz

Bullpens are typically not flashy. An individual member may be (yes, closers, we’re looking at you), but taken as a unit, there’s really only two reasons you’ll hear about a bullpen: either they’re good enough to attract wider attention, or they’re enough of a liability to demand it. Fortunately for the Phillies, their 2023 bullpen was the former. They pitched less than any other bullpen in baseball (543.1 innings), but contributed an outsized amount; per fWAR they contributed more wins (6.8) than all but two other bullpens (those of the Dodgers and Orioles). Their combined ERA of 3.58 was in the top third of the league, as was their combined FIP. By any measure, they were a potent force. With most of last year’s unit returning (Craig Kimbrel being the most notable departure), they’re poised to be one of the biggest strengths of the Phillies once again.

José Alvarado is a name familiar to all Phillies fans, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. Since being acquired from Tampa Bay after the 2020 season, Alvarado has been a mainstay of the Phillies relief corps. His first season in Philly was shaky, with a walk rate among baseball’s very worst. But Alvarado regained his control in 2022, and since then he’s been a true weapon. In 2023 he ditched his already scarcely seen curveball and four seamer, leaving just the sinker and cutter. Variety is clearly not the spice of Alvarado’s life, and clearly he doesn’t need it: Alvarado posted a career best ERA of 1.74 across 41 innings in 2023; his WHIP of 1.16 was his best since 2018. The cutter was thrown slightly less often than its partner, and seemed to be the deadlier of the two, producing whiffs 44.5% of the time for a batting average of .181 against, as compared to 24.6% and .210 for the sinker. Alvarado figures to be a steadying presence once again in 2023; you’ve come to expect him when the leverage is high, and his success in those situations comes as no surprise.

In his 6th season with the Phillies, Seranthony Dominugez is the elder statesman of the bullpen, but after 2024 he has a few questions to answer. He’s been a highly effective reliever for the Fightins before and certainly can be again, but his 2023 season was not up to his usual standard. His ERA of 3.78 was a substantial downgrade from the mark he set a season before, and his strikeout rate plummeted from 29.5% in 2022 to 21.4%, a career-worst. He simply didn’t make batters miss as much in 2023, with all of his pitches inducing fewer whiffs than they had a year prior. Batters hit his slider less than they had in 2022, but every other pitch he thew was hit more often in 2023 than the year prior. His velocities and pitch mixes remained relatively constant, but something clearly wasn’t working quite right. Still, his track record of success suggests his 2023 is more likely to be aberration than emergency.

It’s not common for fans to get excited about a rookie reliever, but you can see why Orion Kerkering is a name well known to the Phillies faithful. Namely, that deadly slider. It’s the sort of pitch that makes fans dream and opponents fling their bats, the sort of pitch that gets classified as that hard-to-define, know-it-when-you-see it- thing called stuff. This is the year that expectation becomes actual, whatever that actual ends up looking like. The sample size for Kerkering at the major league level is too small to be meaningful, but there’s every hope that Kerkering will prove himself to be a truly lethal threat coming out of the bullpen this year.

Those are the biggest names in the bullpen, but the Phillies will have plenty of capable, if less famous, hurlers to turn to. Jeff Hoffman will look to build on a career-best year in 2023, in which his K% spiked to 33.2, nearly 10% better than his previous best. He also dropped his BB% to under 10% for the first time, while inducing batters put the ball on the ground more and over the fence less. All he has left to prove is that he can do it again. Gregory Soto, entering his second season with the Phillies, has a bit more to prove. He was a different pitcher in 2023, with his excellent fastball used less, and his increasingly impressive slider used much more. His BB% dropped into the single-digits for the first time, although his control is still nothing to write home about. His ERA of 4.62 and his xERA of 2.79 told two very different stories; Soto will have to show in 2024 that the latter is more reflective of who he is now. Matt Strahm showed the ability to start when needed last year, but he’ll be in the bullpen to start 2024, where his solid 2023 numbers (K% 30.8, BB% 6.0) suggest reliability in addition to the versatility.

Other members of the Phillies bullpen are looking to right the ship in 2024. Andrew Bellatti is coming off of a down year (ERA 5.11, K% 22.1, BB% 10.6), but if he can return to the form he displayed in 2022 (ERA 3.31, K% 33.9, BB% 10.9), he’ll be a solid asset again. The same is true for Connor Brogdon, whose 2023 also featured a career high in ERA (4.03) and a career low in K% (20.5). Yunior Marte produced middling results last year (ERA 5.03, K% 20.9, BB% 9.3); he’s entering just his 3rd MLB season, but at the age of 29, he’ll have to show that he’s got untapped potential if he wants to keep his spot. Then again, as the example of his rotation-mate Hoffman shows, 29 isn’t so old that a career’s shape is necessarily set in stone. Similarly, Luis F. Ortiz, having reached 28 with only 27 MLB innings under his belt, will have to sharpen his arsenal if he wants to become a bullpen regular. Dylan Covey showed the potential to be a solid reliever in 2023, but his low propensity to get punchouts (K% 15.6) is a concern; a shoulder injury means he won’t be on the roster on Opening Day.

There are a few new names in camp for the Phillies at the moment: Michael Rucker, acquired from the Cubs after being DFA’d, will look to make improvements with the input of new coaches, as will Jose Ruíz, signed to a minor league contract after last playing for the Diamondbacks organization. Spencer Turnbull, signed to a 1-year contract after starting his career with the Tigers, will look to bounce back from a middling 2023; though his overall stats don’t leap off the page, the fact that he’s got a major-league no-hitter on his resumé certainly does. His past as a starter gives him the ability to serve as a capable long reliever.

One more name merits special mention, and it’s one that you’ve likely heard before, although perhaps not in conjunction with relief. Griff McGarry, one of the Phillies’ top prospects, has just been moved to the bullpen. For some time now observers have noted that his profile—ferocious stuff, questionable control—may be better suited for a relief role. There’s no guarantee that McGarry will show up in the Citizens Bank Park bullpen in 2024 (or that he’ll end up staying on the relief path, as a return to starting was mentioned as a distinct possibility by Rob Thomson), but keep an eye out.

Bullpen performance, like so much in life, is not guaranteed to remain the same. An injury here, a regression there, and a once-mighty unit can look pedestrian once again. Still, it is undeniable that the Phillies have the pieces needed to assemble one of baseball’s standout bullpens once more. What a relief.