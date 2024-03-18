 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/18/2024

It’s been seven years since someone other than Aaron Nola started on Opening Day

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler is getting the ball on Opening Day, which ends the streak that Aaron Nola had going with the team. It’s something that will get sports radio all a’flutter, but this shouldn’t exactly be unexpected. Wheeler is the best pitcher on the team and deserves the honor of being the first starter the team sends to the hill.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...