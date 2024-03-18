Rise and Phight: 3/18/2024

Zack Wheeler is getting the ball on Opening Day, which ends the streak that Aaron Nola had going with the team. It’s something that will get sports radio all a’flutter, but this shouldn’t exactly be unexpected. Wheeler is the best pitcher on the team and deserves the honor of being the first starter the team sends to the hill.
Phillies news:
- Two of MLB’s most notable mascots were sent to the United Kingdom....but not London. They went to Wrexham?
- Bryce Harper has a bit of a stiff back, but there shouldn’t be an issues for Opening Day.
- A pretty interesting read from an outside source about the Phillies. The three questions they pose are pretty spot on.
MLB news:
- It seems that Blake Snell and the Astros are having talks that are getting heated now that Houston is missing some arms.
- Eury Perez needs to see a doctor about his elbow, which would be an issue if there is damage there.
- Gerrit Cole does not need surgery right now and will instead rehab the elbow for about a month.
- This was a good read about the spring training life of a Rule 5 draft pick and the stress they are going through.
