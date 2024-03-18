Zack Wheeler: Opening Day starter

It’s been a bit of an expected move, one that felt more like an predetermined outcome, but on Sunday the Phillies made the decision official. Zack Wheeler will start for the team on Opening Day.

Rob Thomson says that Zack Wheeler will start on opening day. — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 17, 2024

Aaron Nola has started the past six Opening Day games for the Phillies, so some thought that the honor would be his to continue, but now it’ll be Wheeler. It’s actually something that Nola himself has endorsed to happen.

“Wheels should take it,” Nola said. “He’s earned it, man.”

I’ve always wondered what the players feel about something that is largely ceremonial. On paper, it doesn’t really matter who starts the first game so long as whoever does makes all of his starts during the season. You, of course, will be facing the opposition’s best pitcher as well, so putting out your best pitcher to face him is the norm. But in those first few games, teams tend to be little more conservative with how much their starters throw being as how they’re still coming off of spring training. Bullpens play a pretty big part in the decision that day, so having a fully stocked bullpen is almost equally as important as who toes the rubber for the first pitch.

Yet I’ve always wondered whether the players put much stock into who is going to get the ball that first day. Is it spoken about openly about the desire to be the Opening Day starter, or do they really care if they go first, second, third, etc.? Likely, it’s something that is a badge of honor, a sign of a team’s belief in who they consider to be the top dog.

All that doesn’t really matter. It’ll be a pleasure to see Wheeler battle Spencer Strider in a few days time.