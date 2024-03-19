2024 season preview: Is Gregory Soto due for a bounce back season?

Gregory Soto’s first season in Philadelphia could easily be described as one of extremes. The lefty reliever alternated between strong months and disastrous ones, often following a string of dominant performance with an epic blowup. In the months of April, June, and September, Soto had a combined ERA of 2.51 in 37 appearances. In the other months of May, July, and August, Soto had a combined 7.07 ERA in 32 games. All of this resulted in a season ERA of 4.62, the highest since Soto’s rookie year in 2019.

But if you look further, Soto’s non-ERA numbers didn’t really stray too far off from what he did in 2022 when he was an All-Star closer for the Detroit Tigers. His FIP of 3.59 and 60.1 IP were both identical in 2022 and 2023. In fact, Soto actually improved in a few key areas.

More strikes, less walks

The biggest knock against Soto in Detroit was his wildness. He never posted a walk rate lower than 12% across four seasons. In his first year in Philadelphia, Soto posted a career best walk rate of 8.8%. That’s down from 12.9% in his final season with the Tigers and right around the league average of 8.7%. Soto did this while still posting a strikeout rate well above league average at 26%.

Advanced stats are even more in Soto’s favor. A quick look at his Savant profile reveals that Soto fared surprisingly well in many Statcast categories. His xERA (2.79) and xBA (.199) were both within the top 7% of the league. The hard-hit percentage (34.8) and average exit velocity (87.4) against Soto were both the lowest of his career.

What changed

The biggest single pitch improvement for Soto came on his slider. The slider is Soto’s out pitch and is particularly devastating against left-handed hitters. Overall, the opposition in 2023 hit .160 off of the slider with a .362 SLG. The expected numbers back those up, with .165 and .289 respectively. The whiff percentage on the pitch jumped from 36.2% to 49%.

It appears there was one major adjustment Soto made that led to these better underlying numbers. That change was a notable difference in his pitch mix. In 2022, Soto threw his sinker roughly 45% of the time with his fastball (31.8%) and slider (21.6%) trailing behind. He still threw the sinker around the same amount (43.3%) in 2023, but the difference comes in the fastball-slider mix. The Phillies had him throw his slider much more (39%) and his fastball much less (17.5%). Soto also threw both his sinker and his slider more against lefties than he had previously in his career.

Gregory Soto Pitch Usage 2023 vs. 2022 Pitch type Year Percentage Number vs RHB Number vs LHB Pitch type Year Percentage Number vs RHB Number vs LHB Sinker 2023 43.3% 240 178 Sinker 2022 45.6% 405 98 Slider 2023 39% 254 123 Slider 2022 21.6% 180 58 4S Fastball 2023 17.5% 135 34 4S Fastball 2022 31.8% 246 104

The simplified pitch mix seems to have contributed to the overall increase in Soto’s strike throwing ability. The Phillies identified that the slider was a better pitch for Soto than the fastball and had him throw it more often regardless of the handedness of the hitter.

What does this mean for 2024?

Relievers are volatile. That is not news. Soto posting all these numbers last season doesn’t guarantee that he will do so again in 2024. But they do illustrate that he may have been a victim of some bad luck and bad defense in 2023, at least to a certain extent. The Phillies infield defense is still shaky but should be slightly improved with Bryce Harper now manning first base. Despite learning the position on the fly, Harper looked comfortable at first and posted 1 DRS in 36 games with a .996 fielding percentage. Philadelphia’s outfield defense should be lightyears better with Johan Rojas in center and Brandon Marsh in left rather than Kyle Schwarber.

It will be fascinating to see what further adjustments, if any, the Phillies plan to implement with Soto. Keep in mind that this will actually be Soto’s first full spring camp with the Phillies after he missed three weeks last year due to visa issues. What they changed last season helped him throw more strikes and dramatically cut down on walks but still did not help him find real consistency. Advanced numbers and peripherals are nice, but the Phillies are expecting more from Soto. If Soto is able to achieve some form of month-to-month reliability, the Phillies would have an impressive trio of left handers in their bullpen with Soto, Matt Strahm, and Jose Alvarado.