Rise and Phight: 3/19/2024

It’s that time of the year when all you hope for is the team making it through spring training without anyone getting injured. Orion Kerkering is still working his way back from the flu, their stud first baseman has a stiff back, but that’s about it.
Time to cross fingers, toes, whatever else you can to make sure there is a healthy lineup against the Braves.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper hasn’t been in the lineup lately with what the team is calling a stiff back. Should we start paying attention to that?
- There were plenty of things to be excited about regarding the team’s future in the Spring Breakout game.
- This was fun. How many Phillies Opening Day starters can you name from the last 30 years?
MLB news:
- Our long national nightmare is over. Blake Snell is finally signed, going to the Giants on a two-year deal with an opt-out after this season.
- The Twins are facing some serious injury problems to their staff right now, one that might need season ending surgery.
- Atlanta has their starting rotation all figured out now with Bryce Elder heading to minor league camp.
