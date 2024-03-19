 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/19/2024

Is it time to pay attention to the starting lineups in spring training?

By Ethan Witte
It’s that time of the year when all you hope for is the team making it through spring training without anyone getting injured. Orion Kerkering is still working his way back from the flu, their stud first baseman has a stiff back, but that’s about it.

Time to cross fingers, toes, whatever else you can to make sure there is a healthy lineup against the Braves.

