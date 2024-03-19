Is it time to start caring about the lineups in spring training?

Bryce Harper was the Phillies topic of the day the yesterday. Jayson Stark wrote about his balky back, which required the team to talk about, both the manager and the player. Thomson didn’t seem too concerned about it.

“I don’t have any concern at all,” Thomson said. “He’s going to be ready by opening day. He’s going to be playing for sure by the end of the week. So, he’ll be ready to go.”

When Harper himself was asked about it, he also relayed a level of concern that was near nonexistant.

“I kind of overdid it,” Harper said, referring to his everyday baseball work...“I feel pretty confident...I’m fine.”

In all honesty, you’d be forgiven if you didn’t even notice that Harper wasn’t in the lineup the past few days. Bus trips across the state usually aren’t reserved for the team’s stars, so when Harper didn’t go to Houston, it didn’t really register. It’s when you start putting things together that your eyebrow may heighten a bit. Stark put it best.

Here’s the first rule of covering spring training: Don’t just notice what’s happening. Notice what’s not happening. Here’s the second rule of covering spring training: Don’t just pay attention to who’s playing. Pay attention to who’s not playing.

It seems that we are at that point where it is time to start looking at those lineup notifications that come across your phone. There might be more information there than you realize. You might be forgiven for kind of ignoring the games to this point. There have been far too many sightings of players that have minimal shot at seeing big league time this year since that is how spring training has been conducted since....forever (or at least until players were showing up to camp already in shape).

But as the clock starts ticking towards the first game of the season, now is when you can start tracking who is playing and who is not. Harper is the most obvious example since he’s the best player on the team. What might get missed is which pitchers aren’t pitching as much out of the bullpen? Which hitters are still get 3-4 plate appearances a game in the fight for the final bench spot on the team?

The illness that swept through the clubhouse some time ago has altered the team’s thinking about Orion Kerkering. Instead of having his devastating slider ready to go, it’s looking more like he will begin the season on the injured list as he continues to come back from a bout with the flu. Michael Rucker, someone thought to be in the mix for the final bullpen spot, also looks like he’ll begin the season on the injured list. Suddenly, names like Jose Ruiz and Yunior Marte and Connor Brogdon (!) look like more and more innings will be headed their way to help ramp up for the season.

While the games still mean nothing and there isn’t much going on, there are still tidbits that can be gleaned from what the lineup looks like and who is being used in the bullpen. Brandon Marsh is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game atop the order. Is the team looking to start him there at any point during the season? Probably not; they’re still building him up from the layoff he had. That’s just another data point for the team. In a season as long as baseball’s, we look for any information we can find based on what we have publicly available. For now, the best we can do is look at the lineup. It might tell us more than we know.