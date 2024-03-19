No need to worry about the punchless Phillies spring offense... yet

There’s no sugarcoating this. So far this spring, the Phillies offense has been ugly.

Generally speaking, pitchers are ahead of the hitters in the early going, and with a couple weeks left in camp, the bats usually catch up. But for the most part, Phils hitters haven’t quite found their groove yet.

Here are their spring ranks in some key offensive categories:

Home Runs (T-21, 22)

AVG (27, .235)

OBP (27, .308)

SLG (23, 379)

OPS (24, .867)

Strikeouts (1, 265)

Walks (T-18, 79)

The Phillies have struck out more than any other team this spring and have drawn the 18th-most walks, leading to offensive numbers that are near the bottom of the barrel across the board.

It should be noted that spring stats are full of bugs and spiders. The Pittsburgh Pirates lead all teams in dingers so far, with 46 in 25 games. Oneil Cruz has seven all by himself. The Rockies have the second-highest OPS (.823), with the Reds 6th (.795). Atlanta’s .675 OPS is 3rd-worst. The Astros’ OPS is lower than the Phillies’.

I think we can expect the Braves, Phillies and Astros to perform better this year than the Pirates, Rockies and Reds.

Phils manager Rob Thomson entered Clearwater talking about wanting his team to get off to a faster start and avoid the lackluster Aprils and Mays of the past two seasons. The hope was that the starters would play more in the spring’s final week and give the team some momentum heading north for their opener at Citizens Bank Park against the Braves.

But the bats remain stuck in the mud. Whit Merrifield, who will likely be in more of a reserve, part-timerole, is tied with Kody Clemens and AAA catcher Aramis Garcia for the team-lead in hits (11). No Phillies player has more than two home runs. Here are the numbers for the Phillies’ main guys:

Kyle Schwarber: 4-for-33, (.121/.216/.152, .368 OPS), 1 double, 17 strikeouts(!!!), 4 walks

Trea Turner: 9-for-35, (.257/.297/.371, .668 OPS), 4 doubles, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks

Bryce Harper: 5-for-22, (.227/.346/.273, .619 OPS), 8 strikeouts, 4 walks

J.T. Realmuto: 8-for-28, (.286/.310/.429, .739 OPS), 1 double, 1 HR, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks

Bryson Stott: 9-for-39, (.231/.231/.410, .641 OPS), 10 strikeouts, 0 walks

Nick Castellanos: 5-for-27 (.185/.185/.407, .592 OPS), 2 HRs, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks

Alec Bohm: 6-for-27, (.222/.276/.407, .683 OPS), 2 doubles, 1 HR

Brandon Marsh: 1-for-7 (knee injury recovery)

Johan Rojas: 7-for-41, (.171/.190/.293, .483 OPS), 1 double, 2 triples, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk

Christian Pache: 7-for-28, (.250/.300/.500, .800 OPS), 1 double, 2 HRs, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks

How worried should we be about this? Well, ask yourself if Braves fans are worried about Ronald Acuna, Jr. and his 3-for-15 this spring with two extra-base hits, both doubles. Matt Olsen has one home run and just six hits in 30 at-bats (.200 batting average, .600 OPS). Fernando Tatis, Jr. has one homer and two doubles this spring, with a .767 OPS. Corbin Carroll has a .695 OPS. I could go on.

The approach by the Phillies’ cast of veteran players is likely much different now than it will be on Opening Day. It seems clear the team isn’t all that concerned with drawing walks and working counts, as evidenced by their wildly high strikeout totals and low walk numbers. This time of year, especially for a team with as many experienced hitters as the Phils, is all about getting their swings ready and seeing pitches. The can result in falling behind early in counts as pitchers with high numbers on their backs pump the strike zone knowing the games don’t really matter.

I mean, we’re interviewing players in the dugout in the middle of games. It’s not real baseball.

That being said, now would be a good time for the lineup to start getting things into gear, because it’s not as simple as flipping a light switch. Maybe Schwarber’s April struggles are taking place now, in March. Maybe Harper’s balky back will get some kinks worked out now, rather than three months from now. But those aren’t guarantees.

It’s likely the Phillies will feature one of baseball’s more potent offenses in 2024, their silent spring notwithstanding. But it sure would be nice to get a little taste of that over the final week in Clearwater.