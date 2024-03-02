Rise and Phight: 3/2/2024

Mick Abel is starting a game today for the Phillies, taking on the Twins. He looked very good last weekend in his one inning, but today, he’ll likely go two, maybe longer depending on his pitch count.
It’s kind of an important spring. Abel is suffering from prospect fatigue a bit, so it’s easy to lose track of the fact he’s right where he needs to be in his pitching development. While others zoom past him to the majors, he’s taken the steady approach. He’ll need to show some improvement in command this year, but there’s no reason to see him dropping off top 100 lists outside of the shiny new objects people see.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- For all you Johan Rojas truthers, there is another center fielder who is making some plays this spring.
- Griff McGarry is still looking to get better this spring. It’s a puzzle the coaching staff is trying to solve.
- Some observations from Matt Winkelman regarding the pitchers during camp.
MLB news:
- There is a coaching change that is taking over the game. For some, it’s been a long time coming.
- Michael Rubin is unhappy his company is taking the brunt of the backlash about the uniforms.
- Enrique Hernandez is not saying the “c-word”, he’s just....saying the “C-word.”
- Matt Brash got some good news for Seattle about his elbow and will start throwing next week.
Loading comments...