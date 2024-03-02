Rise and Phight: 3/2/2024

Mick Abel is starting a game today for the Phillies, taking on the Twins. He looked very good last weekend in his one inning, but today, he’ll likely go two, maybe longer depending on his pitch count.

It’s kind of an important spring. Abel is suffering from prospect fatigue a bit, so it’s easy to lose track of the fact he’s right where he needs to be in his pitching development. While others zoom past him to the majors, he’s taken the steady approach. He’ll need to show some improvement in command this year, but there’s no reason to see him dropping off top 100 lists outside of the shiny new objects people see.

