Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Taking on the Twins pic.twitter.com/XSC5Z7t46H — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 2, 2024

For the Twins:

Our crew in Clearwater! pic.twitter.com/H9E8RvPNWJ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 2, 2024

Let’s talk about it. It’s raining, so you’re not doing anything better.