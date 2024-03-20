2024 season preview: Is there a prospect other than Orion Kerkering that will affect the bullpen?

The Phillies’ bullpen doesn’t exactly have a lot of open spots available. We all know that Jose Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Strahm and Gregory Soto are going to have jobs. Dylan Covey (or whichever long reliever takes his place) will serve as a bulk innings guy, meaning there were always only going to be three jobs open when spring training began.

Based on last season, one of those jobs was clearly earmarked for Orion Kerkering.

Bursting onto the scene last year and dominating several levels of minor league ball, Kerkering not only got into games in September, he also put himself into position to make the playoff roster and pitch important innings. He may have been a bit tired at the end, a bit too reliant on a single pitch to get himself out of jams, but the future is easy to see for the young man. He’s going to be good.

It’s after him where there is some haziness about possible prospects that can help the team this year. You see, prospects are one of the ways that teams can build a bullpen on the cheap. There are always going to be arms in the system that bubble up seemingly out of nowhere to contribute to a team’s success over the course of a season. Some teams are very good at building and maintaining that steady stream of fungible arms. Others, not so much. With the Phillies, they continue to try and have some players on the fringes of the majors that can help, but those kinds of players are still not completely ready to go.

There are a few candidates, though, who might be able to bounce up to the majors and be a factor.

Michael Mercado - Already a member of the 40-man roster, Mercado has already been sent to minor league camp to continue getting innings. It makes sense. He wasn’t going to make the initial roster and the guys who will are going to need innings to get ready, so he’ll have to throw to continue to get ready. He struck out ten in 5 2⁄ 3 innings this spring, showing off the stuff that interested the team in the first place. My guess is he’ll be one of the first ones called up if/when injuries hit.

Christian McGowan - McGowan didn’t get any spring innings with the Phillies, but his recent conversion to the bullpen means the team has ideas about his usefulness coming up. He’s been hurt a lot, so this also may be a way for the team to get him innings while also keeping him healthy. This could be a quick mover in the system. Maybe not Kerkering-like in how fast he moves, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him reach Lehigh Valley this year.

Griff McGarry - This one could be interesting. McGarry has been moved to the bullpen for the time being with the possibility there for him to return to the rotation. However, it appears that the team is intent on developing him in a relief role. We’ve read about the changes he’s made this year to help him better develop control, so if those changes can stick (and spring training appearances didn’t provide hope for that), he could turn into a late inning weapon. Are the chances of that happening high? Not really, but the stuff will continue to tantalize.