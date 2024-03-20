Rise and Phight: 3/20/2024

By the time you read this, the MLB season will already be underway in Seoul, South Korea. Set to start at 6:00 a.m., the Dodgers and Padres are opening the season away from the United States as the league’s way to continue expanding the major league game.
Phillies news:
- There were more cuts yesterday with seven players reassigned to minor league camp for the remainder of the month.
- If you were going to be concerned about the team’s pitching staff, here are two specific points to worry about.
- Johan Rojas still isn’t hitting much. If the team does send him down to start the season, what are their options to fill in in center field?
MLB news:
- A full starting guide to the offseason behind us and the season that lay before us.
- There is a brewing storm within the MLBPA with a large contingent of players going after the union’s #2 man.
- In case you forgot, 2024 will debut some new (and tweaked) rules. Here is a refresher on those changes.
- To the surprise of actually no one, Jackson Chourio will make the Brewers’ Opening Day roster.
