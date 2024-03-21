2024 Season Preview: The Best Case Scenario for the Bullpen

This time last year, the Phillies were coming off something of a breakout performance from their bullpen. The Joe Girardi era saw the relief corps post the second-worst fWAR in MLB from 2020-2021, spurred of course by a historically miserable COVID year. Then, as if a switch flipped, the unit became the pennant-winning Phils’ most underrated unit. Writing this article last season, I said that the best case scenario for the Phillies’ bullpen was to finish as a top-5 unit and boy, wouldn’t you know it? They finished number three in fWAR (6.8), bested only by the Dodgers (7.6) and Orioles (7.5).

The scary part (for the rest of baseball) is that this year’s version has even higher upside and, if everything goes right, will make a run at that number one spot.

The band is mostly still together from last year’s playoff run minus a certain ex-Brave (and Michael Lorenzen) and another year of experience and continuity will go a long way towards this group hitting their ceiling. Individual topflight scenarios for these guys look something like this:

José Alvarado

Just to be clear, every guy’s best case scenario involves them not getting injured of course. For Alvarado, that goes double. Having lost a few big chunks of last season to injury, his best possible year looks like zero IL stints and 60 innings pitched. That way, he can finally have a dominant season from start to finish.

When he was healthy, Alvarado was lights-out last season, posting a top-10 ERA, FIP, and K/9 rate among relievers who threw at least 40 innings (he threw 41.1). Before landing on the IL for the first time on May 10, he was the proud owner of a 0.63 ERA in 14 appearances. That’s the kind of dominance that Alvarado is capable of and if he can sustain it for a larger portion of the season, he’ll make a well-deserved All-Star appearance and perhaps force Rob Thomson into making him at least the primary closer.

For Alvarado personally, the best case scenario will be getting to pitch in front of his mother and children in 2024. Visa issues have kept his family from being able to celebrate his postseason successes with him in person but, with those issues sorted, they will hopefully get to see him dominate in October firsthand.

Jeff Hoffman

Hoffman had a wild 2023, from starting the season as Bryce Harper’s personal pitching machine to having a breakout year at age 30 and making good on his status as a former top-10 draft pick.

Hoffman was the team’s most trustworthy righty reliever and the de-facto fireman especially when Alvarado missed time. Ideally, his 2024 campaign looks similar as he gets another offseason of perfecting his improved fastball and nasty slider. His ERA has improved each of the last three seasons and while doing some quick context-free averaging tells us that he’s due to post a 1.33 ERA, simply maintaining last year’s 2.41 would be just fine.

Seranthony Domínguez

Last year’s biggest offseason question mark continued to befuddle well into the season. While he was able to regain some of his previous swing-and-miss with some late-season adjustments, Domínguez was not himself. He still throws harder than just about anyone but the strikeouts weren’t coming for him, keeping him from being as effective as he could be.

When he’s been on in the past, particularly pre-Tommy John surgery and for the vast majority of 2022, Seranthony has been an absolute stud and worthy of consideration for the full-time closer role. Could he get there again this year? Absolutely possible, even very likely. His best case scenario gives Rob Thomson yet another option for getting the tough outs in the late innings. It’s “leading major-league relievers in strikeouts” type stuff. It’s still in him to be that guy and if he can pull it off, this bullpen would be absolutely fearsome.

Gregory Soto

Perhaps the biggest wild-card at a wildly unpredictable position, Soto is hard to pin down. Notoriously wild in his time with the Tigers, Soto was able to lower his walk rate last season and post a career-best K/BB ratio (2.95). That being said, his 4.62 ERA was his highest since his rookie season. Even though he was in the mix with Alvarado, Hoffman, and Dominguez for holds and was 3-for-3 in save opportunities, he was phenomenally hard to trust. Every Soto outing had the potential to quickly go off the rails.

So what does the best version of Gregory Soto look like in 2024? In a word, consistent. Soto was incredibly streaky last season. Here are his monthly splits:

March/April - 2.84 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, .416 opponent OPS

May - 9.64 ERA, 1.821 WHIP, .791 opponent OPS

June - 0.96 ERA, 0.643 WHIP, .395 opponent OPS

July - 4.00 ERA, 1.444 WHIP, .683 opponent OPS

August - 7.45 ERA, 1.241 WHIP, .740 opponent OPS

September/October - 3.48 ERA, 0.871 WHIP, .657 opponent OPS

Now, having June Soto around all season would be great, especially since he could share his secrets for doing so with another Phillie who famously does his best work around the summer solstice. More realistically, an ideal sustained season for Soto probably looks like his March and April 2023. That version of him would take significant pressure off of Alvarado and give the Phillies a second dominant lefty to land big outs in crunch time.

Matt Strahm

Perhaps last season’s most unsung hero, Matt Strahm kept the Phillies afloat when they needed it most. From starting the year in the back of the rotation to ending the Braves’ season in October with a clutch inning of relief, Strahm did whatever was asked of him to help the team win. Now, hopefully in a more traditional role, Strahm profiles to be the team’s top middle reliever.

The best thing for Strahm will be inherent in his new role - fewer innings. Strahm threw 87.2 innings in 2023, his most since his last starting gig with San Diego in 2019. With Spencer Turnbull likely to make the team out of camp plus Dylan Covey and Mick Abel waiting in AAA, the likelihood of Strahm making even a spot start in 2024 is highly unlikely and, as effective as he was for a while last season, it’s for the best. Strahm giving the team 60 innings of 2 BB/9 and 5+ K/BB like last year would be huge.

Spencer Turnbull

Speaking of Turnbull, he’s in line to be the primary long reliever and spot starter in 2024. Since throwing a no-hitter with Detroit in 2021, he’s made just 10 appearances (all starts) thanks to Tommy John surgery and a neck injury and will look to get his career back on track here in Philadelphia.

His best case scenario is just that. In the very likely event that a starter misses time, Turnbull will have the opportunity to make a few starts and prove that he can still be effective. If not, or while that’s not the case, Turnbull’s best outcome involves him simply eating innings effectively in low-leverage situations and looking like he can be that guy if and when called upon.

Orion Kerkering

While it appears that he won’t be ready for Opening Day thanks to a bad case of the flu, Kerkering is poised to be a breakout star in 2024 after rocketing his way through the minors and turning a September callup into a spot on the postseason roster. Boasting an unreal slider and sweeper, Kerkering looked the part from the jump. A shaky postseason, while disappointing, wasn’t exactly surprising given his inexperience and he’ll look to bounce back once he’s back out there.

Ideally, Kerkering takes over the primary closer role at some point this season. He’s got the talent for it and while it’s a crowded room, he’s bound to get there somehow if everything goes right. If it doesn’t happen this year, he’d certainly be the frontrunner in 2025.

The Rest

The frontrunners to make the bullpen out of camp, at least while Kerkering works his way back, seem to be Yunior Marte and Luis F. Ortiz. Marte, who came over in a trade with the Giants last January, has decent stuff and with a full offseason of work in the Phillies’ pitching lab, his best case scenario is that he puts it all together and can be an effective low-leverage arm. Ortiz is a classic quad-A guy who’s best case scenario is spending less time on I-476 than he surely did last year.

Other potential bullpen arms include mainstays Connor Brogdon and Andrew Bellatti as well as Dylan Covey (who is likely to get either Marte or Ortiz’s spot once he’s back from IL) and Michael Rucker, who the Phillies acquired from the Cubs over the offseason. Best case scenario for all of these guys is pretty much the same - they pitch well when needed, which is hopefully not much.

Griff McGarry also deserves a mention here. One of the Phillies’ top pitching prospects, McGarry was sent to minor-league camp to pitch out of the bullpen in hopes to settle his wild arm. His goal is likely still to be a starter but there’s a strong chance that we see him with the big club at some point this season. In a perfect world, he harnesses the arm talent that’s gotten him this far and pushes his way back into the rotation at Lehigh Valley.