Rise and Phight: 3/21/2024

It’s almost time for the season to begin. The team is relatively healthy, so my suggestion is to simply end games now and head north.
They should be listening to me.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Ranger Suarez has looked great this spring. It should help him secure a lucrative amount of money.
- Taijuan Walker, though, has looked rough this spring. It’s going to be an interesting season for the pitcher.
- The swing of Johan Rojas is the biggest roster decision the team has. Where do they stand with it?
MLB news:
- The big news was the story about Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter being fired by the Dodgers over alleged theft to cover gambling debts.
- Michael Lorenzen has a new home, going to the defending champion Rangers on a one-year deal.
- The Reds suffered another blow to their infield depth, seeing prospect Edwin Arroyo undergo season ending shoulder surgery.
- Matt McLain also has a shoulder injury for the Reds. All those prospects are getting hurt.
Loading comments...