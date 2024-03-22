2024 Season Preview: Bullpen Predictions

Bullpens are volatile by nature and the Phillies are no exception. They carry some of the nastiest stuff in all of baseball but also some command questions.

We see what the successes look like with their high upside swings. José Alvarado is the best left-handed reliever in the National League. Jeff Hoffman finished in the top 15 in fWAR by a reliever.

We also know what it looks like for someone who doesn’t work out. How many horrible memories of James Norwood, Sam Coonrod, or McKinley Moore do you have?

Dave Dombrowski has taken chances on all of these guys and more. Now he has what’s projected to be the best bullpen in baseball according to Fangraphs. He was handed the worst bullpen of the modern era and now they’re projected to be a top unit.

It’s a high bar but there is good reason to feel that way. There’s a lot of relievers who have really good stuff in a time where it’s as important as ever.

I’ll predict how each of these relievers will perform in 2024.

José Alvarado

With Josh Hader gone, it’s time for Alvarado to take the crown as the best left-handed reliever in the National League. There’s very strong competition with Tanner Scott or AJ Minter but Alvarado is even nastier.

He’s still throwing strikes with his 98+ mph sinker and his cutter hasn’t been leaking over the plate in camp. It was the one weakness he had when he came back in August.

The prior two seasons before 2023, Alvarado finished with over 50 innings pitched. That includes 2022 when he was sent to AAA to get himself right. There’s always risk with health for someone who throws as hard as he does but he isn’t exactly super injury prone either.

If he stays that way, I think he’s going to make his first all-star appearance of his career.

Prediction: All-Star nod and top 5 in fWAR for a reliever

Matt Strahm

Regardless of how this year goes, the Matt Strahm signing has been an A+ because of what he had to do to begin last season.

He made six starts between April 4 and May 2 because Ranger Suárez and Andrew Painter were hurt. In those 25.2 innings, he pitched to a 3.51 ERA, 2.52 FIP, and struck out 36 batters.

It was a big help for the team in a pinch but it hurt his performance later on. He threw 87.2 innings, nearly double the amount from the previous season. There were nights when he didn’t have the same velocity or zip on his fastball.

Now with there being a little bit more depth in the rotation and no starter expected to start the season on the injured list, it’s safe to say that Strahm won’t have to start the season in the rotation. It’s also safe to say he won’t pitch as many innings in 2024.

Thomson can use him in the one or two-inning role they wanted before. He’s carrying good zip on his fastball so far in camp and should be poised for a good run.

Prediction: He pitches 65-70 innings, his fastball sits around 94 mph, and he puts up a 135 ERA+

Gregory Soto

The Phillies sent Matt Vierling, Nick Maton, and Donny Sands for Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens last off-season. Soto was coming off his second all-star season (someone has to represent the Tigers), had lights-out stuff, and was going to an organization that knew how to develop relievers. What could go wrong?

His 2022 was due for regression. He supported a 3.4% home run-to-fly ball rate and was going to a more home-run-prone ballpark. He didn’t get many whiffs in Detroit and walked over 12% of the batters he faced.

Philadelphia got his slider to generate more swing and miss, nearly 13% more. It led to nearly a four-percent increase in strike-out rate and he did a much better job of controlling the walks.

The home run ball got to him in a big way. That 3.4% home run-to-fly ball rate in 2022 jumped up to 10.7% in 2023. He sat with the same FIP as 2022 but more than a run higher in ERA.

There were positive steps and it’s part of why ERA predictors like FIP sit in better territory. He left a lot fewer guys on base last year and that should improve.

I sit in the middle because he probably should be striking out more guys and it’s easier to imagine the walks getting worse. However, he probably should’ve had a better 2023 than his ERA indicated.

Prediction: 3.9 ERA

Jeff Hoffman

Hoffman fully committed to being a full-time, one-inning reliever last season. His fastball velocity jumped nearly 3 mph, went to more of a hard slider, and threw a 90 mph splitter.

After getting called up in May, Hoffman just kept pitching well. It got to the point where he became one of Rob Thomson’s most trusted relievers. He was nicknamed ‘the Garbage Man’ because he would come into a bunch of dirty innings late in games.

Now it’s time to see if his season was real. Can this be the new Jeff Hoffman after being a failed first-round pick? There’s no real reason to doubt it.

Striking out a ton of batters and walking a lot less is hard to bet against. His stuff is much better than when he was a starter. It’s part of why he allowed the lowest HR/9 of his career as well.

There isn’t a great reason to bet against him unless you are sold on the track record not being there (it isn’t for most relievers anyway).

Prediction: 2.6 ERA, 2.4 FIP, he gets the ninth a couple of times because everyone will

Seranthony Domínguez

Domínguez took a step back in 2023 after dealing with a couple of injuries and poor slider command. That slider went down 11% in whiff rate which killed his strikeout rate.

He throws a power four-seam fastball with a little bit of cut and a powerful sinker ball that dives right into right-handed hitters. However, he does need some sort of offering off of those pitches.

His slider has looked a little better in camp but it still looks like more of a work in progress. At times he’s had it for an outing and at times he hasn’t.

Getting that pitch back should unlock a much better strike-out rate. It’s hard to sit at a 21% K-rate as a hard-throwing reliever.

Will he get that pitch back? I don’t know.

Prediction: His slider has a slight tick-up in whiff rate which leads to a slight tick-up in strikeouts. 3.5 ERA.

Orion Kerkering

Kerkering went from a fifth-round pick in 2022 to pitching in the MLB postseason in just a little over a year. He had a 5.72 ERA in his final year at South Florida splitting time between starting and relieving.

He became a full-time reliever with the Phillies and hasn’t looked back. He pitched across four minor league levels before coming up in September. There were struggles against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS but he was also pitching as deep into a season as he ever has.

The Phillies are trusting Kerkering in a big role for their bullpen in 2024. There’s a lot of good reason to even if he’s young.

His sweeper is one of the best pitches in baseball and has been graded out as such by almost any stuff+ model.

Orion Kerkering tjStuff+ from today.



His slider was the #1 ranked pitch in my model during 2023, and it looks like it will defend the title this season.



Such an absurd pitch! pic.twitter.com/t8lXZhTyIT — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) February 27, 2024

It’s a pitch he can rely on to throw a high percentage of the time (not 90%, more like 65%). There are questions about his fastball and if it will generate enough movement. His sinker graded out with below-average vertical movement in his short stint last year.

It was grading out a little bit better in spring and he was looking normal in his first two outings. Then he got the flu.

Kerkering didn’t take the mound until Wednesday, nearly a full three-week layoff because of an illness. It’s difficult to imagine he will be ready for the season.

Once he’s back, I do expect great things from him. His sweeper gives him a high floor for failure and his fastball is still thrown with plus velocity.

Prediction: 2.8 ERA and he’s the “closer” after July.

Now that the top six is complete, I’ll rattle off some of the fringe relievers you may or may not see this year.

Connor Brogdon is out of minor-league options and hasn’t had the same velocity he’s had in the past. There have been quite a few guys with better training camps than him. It’s enough to the point where I’m not sure the Phillies would keep him.

I think he gets DFA’d and given the massive fall he’s had since the 2022 postseason, he probably clears waivers.

Yunior Marté has looked good in camp. His sinker is dodging, dipping, ducking, diving, and dodging. He’s put together a handful of strong outings and has a ton of future upside with his stuff. Especially since Kerkering is out, I would think Marté is a favorite to make the bullpen.

There are a lot of reasons he could be good. He has the stuff to do it and put together a 3.55 ERA in his final 25 outings. I’ll say he sits with around a 4 ERA.

Luis Ortiz can work east-west on hitters forever. He’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing pitchers to watch in this rotation.

Dylan Covey will start the season on IL and the Phillies need a guy or two to pitch multiple innings. Ortiz can do that and can do it at a pretty solid level. He had a 3.32 ERA in his only real chance in the big leagues over his career. I think he can do something similar in a low-leverage role.

José Ruiz has looked really good as a non-roster invite. His fastball sits in the upper 90s with a plus slider and splitter. He looks like a worse version of Jeff Hoffman.

He has no minor league options remaining and since there are three open bullpen spots available to begin camp, it’s probably the best time to give him a shot.

He has a 4.51 ERA for his career and a 5.14 one in the last two seasons. However, he did a solid 2021 with the White Sox. There’s a lot of good or bad that could happen.