Rise and Phight: 3/22/2024

It’s not the Phillies, but this Shohei Ohtani story is just getting stranger and stranger. I am by no means a legal expert, so commenting on it without all of the facts is pointless since speculation leads to nothing, but it just seems....odd...that Ohtani knew nothing of all of this.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While the Johan Rojas decision looms, Whit Merrifield is ready to go. Wherever that may be on the field.
- The team is getting ready to join Comcast to re-develop the area around the stadium to the tune of $2.5 million.
MLB news:
- The Seoul Series was a success, so let’s (over)react to what happened. On the field, anyway.
- We’ve got the Ohtani news, which has at least drawn attention away from the story about the MLBPA and the fracturing occurring within.
- J.D. Martinez finally has a home, signing with the Mets on a one-year deal worth $12 million.
- The final free agent of some fame, Jordan Montgomery, has begun talking with the Yankees yet again.
