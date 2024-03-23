Rise and Phight: 3/23/2024

You would be correct in saying that the Phillies have had a rather boring camp. There’s really not a whole lot of news other than Bryce Harper’s back stiffness. Desiring a little more spice is only natural. Luckily, the Dodgers are providing all the intrigue anyone could ask for.
On to the links
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup today after taking some swings on the backfield yesterday.
- Matt Strahm was an underrated part of the Phillies success last season, and he thanks the strength and conditioning staff.
MLB news:
- The league office announced late Friday afternoon that they have begun an investigation into Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara over ties to illegal gambling.
- More on the charges the bookmaker is facing and Mizuhara’s response when asked if he was accused of theft.
- A full timeline of ESPN’s reporting on the scandal. including a quote from an Ohtani spokesman that claims the Japanese star was unaware of any of the activities.
- If you’re confused, here’s a breakdown of the rules for what MLB players and interpreters can and can’t do in regard to betting.
