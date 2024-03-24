 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injuries to some players bring the roster into clearer focus

It’s Spencer Turnbull time

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With spring training winding down, the roster decisions for the Phillies are starting to need to be made. Usually at this time, they’re looking at the final bullpen spot, maybe a bench spot or two. With some of the injuries that are happening, there are more questions that need to be answered.

Walker was expected to be either the fourth or fifth starter in the rotation with Turnbull counting as depth in case injury happened.

Well, an injury happened.

With Walker needing to be shelved for a bit, Turnbull will begin the season as the fifth starter and the team will go on. There are other injuries as well.

There are actually some moving parts here that need to be figured out. Turnbull was initially thought to be the one fighting with Covey for the long relief role on the team, but those plans look like they’ll be scuttled. It opens up a job for someone to claim that will depend on the severity of Walker’s injury. Will the team choose to fill that spot with someone who can give multiple innings like Kolby Allard or Nick Nelson, or will they just have another short burst reliever? It’s also possible that for the time being, Matt Strahm can fill in as the “long reliever.”

In the case of Kerkering, he’s still recovering from his bout with the flu, so that means someone else will have to fill his shoes.

Pitchers like Jose Ruiz, Connor Brogdon, Yunior Marte and Luis Ortiz were fighting for a bullpen spot as it was, but now two of these names are going to Philadelphia for Opening Day. Right now, the bullpen probably looks something like this:

Jose Alvarado
Jeff Hoffman
Seranthony Dominguez
Gregory Soto
Matt Strahm
Luis Ortiz
Connor Brogdon
Yunior Marte

Those last three are the probable choices for now since they already have 40-man roster spots and don’t require the team to make a transaction to fit them on the 26-man roster. There will be more clarity in the next day or two, so we’ll keep an eye on this story.

