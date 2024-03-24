Injuries to some players bring the roster into clearer focus

With spring training winding down, the roster decisions for the Phillies are starting to need to be made. Usually at this time, they’re looking at the final bullpen spot, maybe a bench spot or two. With some of the injuries that are happening, there are more questions that need to be answered.

Taijuan Walker reported shoulder stiffness this morning after playing catch, Rob Thomson said. He was examined by a doctor. This is why Spencer Turnbull started and, most likely, he’ll begin the season in the Phillies rotation. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 23, 2024

Walker was expected to be either the fourth or fifth starter in the rotation with Turnbull counting as depth in case injury happened.

Well, an injury happened.

With Walker needing to be shelved for a bit, Turnbull will begin the season as the fifth starter and the team will go on. There are other injuries as well.

Phillies projected to start the season on the Injured List:



Dylan Covey- Right Shoulder Tightness

Michael Rucker- Finger Numbness

Orion Kerkering- Illness

Taijuan Walker- Shoulder Stiffness

Rafael Marchan- Back pic.twitter.com/38XYYvChoX — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) March 23, 2024

There are actually some moving parts here that need to be figured out. Turnbull was initially thought to be the one fighting with Covey for the long relief role on the team, but those plans look like they’ll be scuttled. It opens up a job for someone to claim that will depend on the severity of Walker’s injury. Will the team choose to fill that spot with someone who can give multiple innings like Kolby Allard or Nick Nelson, or will they just have another short burst reliever? It’s also possible that for the time being, Matt Strahm can fill in as the “long reliever.”

In the case of Kerkering, he’s still recovering from his bout with the flu, so that means someone else will have to fill his shoes.

Rob Thomson said RHP Orion Kerkering will open the season on the IL. He missed a few weeks because of an illness. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 23, 2024

Pitchers like Jose Ruiz, Connor Brogdon, Yunior Marte and Luis Ortiz were fighting for a bullpen spot as it was, but now two of these names are going to Philadelphia for Opening Day. Right now, the bullpen probably looks something like this:

Jose Alvarado

Jeff Hoffman

Seranthony Dominguez

Gregory Soto

Matt Strahm

Luis Ortiz

Connor Brogdon

Yunior Marte

Those last three are the probable choices for now since they already have 40-man roster spots and don’t require the team to make a transaction to fit them on the 26-man roster. There will be more clarity in the next day or two, so we’ll keep an eye on this story.