Rise and Phight: 3/24/2024

The start of the Turnbull era?

By joe_edinger
Last season, the Phillies had to test their starting pitching depth early due to an injury to Ranger Suárez and ineffectiveness from Bailey Falter. It led to a scramble of bullpen games, Matt Strahm going into the rotation, and a revolving door of fifth starters. Now once again, the Phillies depth will be tested early, as Taijuan Walker is headed for an MRI on his shoulder and looks unlikely to be ready by Opening Day. Spencer Turnbull looks poised to start the season in the rotation after an impressive spring. The Phillies spent on rotation depth this offseason. We’ll see if it was worth the investment.

