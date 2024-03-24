Rise and Phight: 3/24/2024

Last season, the Phillies had to test their starting pitching depth early due to an injury to Ranger Suárez and ineffectiveness from Bailey Falter. It led to a scramble of bullpen games, Matt Strahm going into the rotation, and a revolving door of fifth starters. Now once again, the Phillies depth will be tested early, as Taijuan Walker is headed for an MRI on his shoulder and looks unlikely to be ready by Opening Day. Spencer Turnbull looks poised to start the season in the rotation after an impressive spring. The Phillies spent on rotation depth this offseason. We’ll see if it was worth the investment.

On to the links

Phillies news:

More on the Walker injury concerns and the emergence of Turnbull.

Brandon Marsh feels ready for the season after a delayed start to camp due to offseason knee surgery.

MLB news: