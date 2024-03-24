 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies extend Matt Strahm, trade Jake Cave to Rockies

Dave Dombrowski has made two moves on the eve of the season.

By joe_edinger
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have made two roster moves less than a week from Opening Day. First, they extended the contract of Matt Strahm through 2025 with a club/vesting option for 2026.

As the above mentioned, Strahm was set to be a free agent after the 2024 season following the second year of a two year, $15M deal. In his first year in Philadelphia in 2023, Strahm appeared in 56 games and made 10 starts. The lefty posted a 3.29 ERA across 87.2 IP with a 1.09 WHIP. Strahm stepped into the rotation early last season when the Phillies rotation depth was tested. After the return of Ranger Suárez and the emergence of Christopher Sánchez, Strahm moved back into the bullpen, where he logged a 2.82 ERA with 65 strikeouts to 12 walks.

Second, the Phillies traded Jake Cave to the Colorado Rockies, paving the way for both Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache to make the Opening Day roster.

Cave excelled in Spring Training and at Lehigh Valley in 2023, but struggled in extended playing time in the Majors. The lefty outfielder slashed .212/.272/.348 with 5 home runs in 65 games in Philadelphia. Cave was competing with Pache for a spot on the Phillies bench as an extra outfielder. He’s hit .324 with a .747 OPS across 14 games this spring.

