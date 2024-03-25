Spring Notes 28.263: Another Naked Gun Joke

For now, the final 26-man roster is set. I say for now because Dalton Guthrie originally made the club last season before they traded for Cristian Pache. There is time for a move especially when there are going to be plenty of cuts from other clubs.

I’ll touch on some of the key roster decisions that have been made and Matt Strahm’s extension.

Johan Rojas is the Starting Center Fielder

There is no surprise to anyone who has allowed this story closely. Whit Merrifield signed here knowing he would be the tenth man. He projects to play at least twice a week at multiple different positions.

Once that was the pitch the Phillies were handing out to free agents, it put to rest any drama revolving around a competition for center field. Rojas was always the guy the Phillies wanted.

He didn’t always hold up his end of the bargain. Rojas hit .170 with a .464 OPS in spring training. His contact quality was abysmal as most of the balls he put in play were routine ground outs.

However, he was undergoing swing changes that were always going to take time. You would wish for more immediate results but spring training is a time for practice rather than trying to find immediate results.

Even if he probably isn’t the best player to help them win tomorrow, it is better to see how he does right away. If he can’t hit to begin this season then you can always go to Whit Merrifield later and piece it together before the trade deadline.

Cristian Pache makes it over Jake Cave

Jake Cave was sent to the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations on Sunday morning, paving the way for Cristian Pache to earn the final bench spot.

Going into spring training, I felt like Pache would have to significantly outperform Jake Cave to win the final bench spot. Because Jake Cave was left-handed and could play first base, I thought he would have the inside track. Especially now since Bryce Harper has had some back issues come up during camp.

In reality, it was probably the opposite scenario. I felt like Cave had a comparable camp to Pache. He worked more consistent at-bats but showed fewer flashes of power and defensive ability.

Pache is only 25, offers more upside than Cave, and gives them some insurance in case Rojas can’t produce enough offense in the majors. Keeping Pache allows them to carry an elite center-fielder defensively if Rojas needs to be sent down.

I didn’t think they would have more of a long-term look at that final spot. It’s the right decision.

Final Bullpen Spots

It looks like Yunior Marté, Connor Brogdon, and Luis Ortiz will make the final 26 after injuries to Orion Kerkering and Dylan Covey.

Marté looked like the best of the three this camp. He hasn’t allowed a run all of camp and carries back-end type of potential.

Luis Ortiz can eat some innings and possess an elite slider. He had a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings last season. I hope he gets a chance to stick with the club because he’s just a good pitcher.

Connor Brogdon doesn’t have any minor league options remaining which forces the Phillies’ hand. He’s struggled most of camp with six walks to just seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings. His fastball has sat around 92 mph which isn’t good enough for him.

The Phillies probably still need more innings from the bullpen since Taijuan Walker will start on the IL.

Matt Strahm’s Extension

On Sunday morning, Strahm agreed to a one-year extension with a club option for 2026.

Strahm put together an impressive first season in Philadelphia. He began the year as a starter because the Phillies didn’t have the rotation depth to survive two injuries. He transitioned to the bullpen right after that.

Among starters with at least 80 innings pitched, Strahm had the fourth-best strikeout-to-walk rate in the sport. He only trailed Spencer Strider, Tarik Skubal, and Tyler Glasnow.

From a big-picture standpoint, the Phillies solved one of their few key bullpen decisions for next off-season.

Jeff Hoffman is a free agent, Seranthony Domínguez has an eight-million-dollar club option, and Gregory Soto has one year of arbitration remaining but at likely an expensive amount.

José Alvarado, Matt Strahm, and Orion Kerkering are three of their big six arms that have real certainty for 2025. Strahm and Alvarado are under contract and Kerkering is in his pre-arb years.