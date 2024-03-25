 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/25/2024

It’s Opening Week!

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: MAR 24 Spring Training - Blue Jays at Phillies Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today marks the final game of the Phillies’ spring training.

It’s always a long and arduous journey to get here, but they’ve done it. There aren’t any major injuries that have a occurred, a victory in and of itself. There are some bumps and bruises, but that’s to be expected. The team has their roster set and will look to kick off a winning campaign this Thursday.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...