Rise and Phight: 3/25/2024

Today marks the final game of the Phillies’ spring training.
It’s always a long and arduous journey to get here, but they’ve done it. There aren’t any major injuries that have a occurred, a victory in and of itself. There are some bumps and bruises, but that’s to be expected. The team has their roster set and will look to kick off a winning campaign this Thursday.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Johan Rojas’ first glove that was purchase for him was red and blue. It’s a sign: he’s the starting center fielder for the 2024 Phillies.
- It’s a shoulder impingement for Taijuan Walker, a reason for the decreased velocity. He’ll start 2024 on the IL.
- Which Phillies’ player is going to be their breakout player? A roundtable discussion.
MLB news:
- Here are five good questions to ask about the Shohei Ohtani investigation. The star DH/P will speak on Monday.
- The Rockies are locking up a key piece of their infield to a long term contract with Ezequiel Tovar signing a seven-year extension.
- It’s possible that Jordan Montgomery signs a long-term deal with someone as soon as this week.
