Healthy Disagreements with Austin DeCouta

As the season gets underway, we all have our takes on certain players, good or bad. It’s time we put those to the test with a game I would like to call ‘Healthy Disagreements’.

The rules are simple. Austin and I have to come up with an argument for one Phillies hitter we like in 2024 and the other has to come up with a counter-argument. It does not matter whether we believe in the argument or not, we just have to offer a counter.

At the end, both of us also have to recommend a movie. It can be a major box-office success, a weird cult classic, or Rambo III. I would just question someone’s movie taste if they picked Rambo III.

Anthony’s Pick: Edmundo Sosa

Sosa is back into a part-time role in 2024 and should no longer have to get 176 plate appearances against right-handed pitching. He produced a .792 OPS against left-handed pitching last year including a tough slump when he was an everyday player.

We saw what he would look like in the second half as a part-time option both in 2022 and 23. He platooned for Bryson Stott in 22 with a .937 OPS and a sharp glove both at shortstop and third base.

His glove was not as sharp last year but he produced an .831 OPS from July 1 and on. There’s also a great track record with his glove that says he should be better in 2024.

I’m not super sure that he will get a ton of at-bats since Whit Merrifield signed for eight million dollars but I think Sosa will make the most of his opportunities and play his way into being their best player off the bench.

Austin’s Counter:

While I’m intrigued by Sosa’s numbers against left-handed pitching, I think he is due for regression. He is essentially incapable of drawing a walk and chases too much to make up for it (74/8 K/BB). Sosa struggles to barrel up the ball and has a major issue at hitting sinkers and sliders. The book on Sosa is simple, bury it inside and low, and make it move.

He manages to hit fastballs and changeups at an above-average clip and does offer above-average speed with plus defense. However, with Whit Merrifield now on the roster, it makes it hard to justify Sosa seeing more than one start per week. As Anthony pointed out, this could benefit Sosa as he’ll primarily see LHP, but the irregular action could make it difficult to get into rhythm.

Austin’s Pick: Brandon Marsh

One of the most improved Phillies from 2022 to 2023, Brandon Marsh showed why the Phillies jumped on the chance to acquire him at the ‘22 deadline. He worked hard over the 2022 offseason to improve his pitch recognition and make his bat quicker through the zone.

Marsh raised his walk rate 6.4%, cut down the chase rate by 6.3%, and cut down his strikeout rate by 3.8%. I tend to believe the walk rate is relatively sustainable with the hope of the strikeout percentage continuing to drop.

The former Angel is a plus defender and should be a Gold Glove candidate as he shifts over to left field, where he was a runner-up for the award in 2022.

The Whit Merrifield addition means Marsh can focus on right-handers and get some action against less formidable southpaws, which should only help.

Anthony’s Counter:

The big elephant in the room with Marsh is how his BABIP will hold up. He rocked a .397 batting average on balls in play last season. Has he always maintained a high BABIP? Yes, but 2022 offered a number that may seem more realistic.

Marsh also faced some of the worst defense in baseball. The defense he was hitting to sat with a negative-eight outs-above-average, fifth worst in the sport. Is it possible that some of this will turn against him in 2024? It’s possible.

Most projections (which are lower on several Phillies to be fair) see Marsh as closer to a league-average hitter. That’s with his walk rate sitting around 10%.

Austin’s Movie Recommendation: The Wolf of Wall Street

I’m not a big movie guy, so it’s probably a bit odd that my pick is a three-hour marathon. However, it is my type of movie. A story that keeps me entertained with enough madness and over-the-top action to keep me engaged.

Anthony’s Movie Recommendation: Mean Creek

Mean Creek is a very low-budget and fairly simple movie that stars a different Culkin. However, I find the movie to be quite pleasing and will have you on the edge of your seat with just a one-hour and 30-minute run time.

Scott Mechlowicz gives a pretty good performance as the star, a much better performance than the awful comedy he was in the same year. You will also finally understand the context to that one Josh Peck meme.