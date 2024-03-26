Rise and Phight: 3/26/2024

We made it.
Spring training officially is over as the team is in Philadelphia. What did we learn from the month plus of meaningless baseball?
Not much.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Dave Dombrowski spoke yesterday about the moves made prior to the end of spring training along with the team’s lack of interest in Jordan Montgomery.
- Citizens Bank Park got some upgrades for the year. Here are some highlights. We’ll have more on that today.
- The team had a historically bad bullpen not long ago. How did they change it to be one of the best these days?
MLB news:
- Shohei Ohtani made his statement yesterday about the gambling scandal engulfing him. Do you believe him?
- MLB owners are set to vote on David Rubenstein and his bid to buy the Orioles this Wednesday.
- It looks like the attempted coup within the player’s union isn’t going to happen with things dying down a bit.
- The Brewers are will be without Garrett Mitchell for a while as he recovers from a broken finger.
