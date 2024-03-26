 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/26/2024

The games are done. Bring on Thursday!

By Ethan Witte
new

We made it.

Spring training officially is over as the team is in Philadelphia. What did we learn from the month plus of meaningless baseball?

Not much.

On to the links.

