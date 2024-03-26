2024 What’s New at CBP and Dining Guide

The 2024 Phillies season is upon us and the team has some very exciting things planned for their 20th CBP Anniversary including iconic new concession offerings, theme nights, giveaways and ballpark features. The Phillies never disappoint in these arenas and giving the fans the best experience possible.

Fan Experience Enhancements!

MLB’s Go-Ahead Entry Lane Expansion

Introduced last season, CBP was the first ballpark in the MLB to debut the Go-Ahead Entry system which allowed hands-free entry into the ballpark via facial authentication technology. While only at the First-Base Gate last season, this will now be offered at all gate entries. The program is fairly simple, all you need to do is sign-up via the MLB Ballpark App, which I’m sure many of you already have. You register...your face...just once and you will never have to fumble with tickets ever again. Fans simply just need to look ahead as they walk through the Go-Ahead Entry lanes and you are in the park.

New Out of Town Scoreboard

Gone is the iconic CBP out of town scoreboard, but don’t fret because those scores will still be displayed, but now on a high-tech display board that will also feature more in-game stats and videos to enhance the overall experience.

New Art Mural

Philadelphia is dubbed “the mural capital of the world”, so it should only be fitting that the ballpark should feature more murals! SEI and Mural Arts Philadelphia held a contest and the winner got to display their piece at the ballpark. The beautiful mural dubbed “Next Generation”, by the winning artist Jose “Busta” Bustamante, is going displayed in Ashburn Alley above left-center field. Great picture opportunities!

New Bag Policy

I know, I know it seems every season the restrictions get more...restrictive. But I’m not here to judge and just let y’all know so you aren’t surprised when you try and enter. No longer allowed are non-clear bags, including backpacks and drawstring bags. Clutch purses and fanny packs, no larger than 5”x7”, clear bags (12”x6”x12”), and medical/diaper bags are still permitted.

Theme Night, Giveaways and New Merch!

The Phillies stepped up their game yet again in providing incredible fan gear and experiences throughout the season.

20th Anniversary of CBP merchandise will be available all season in the form of trading pins, pennants, magnets, can coolers and more. There will also be new merch commemorating the upcoming London Series vs. the Mets in June. Promo schedule is here: https://www.mlb.com/phillies/tickets/promotions. They will also have a cool online auction where you can bid on items that span the course the park’s 20 year history: https://phillies.auctions.mlb.com/.

Phanatic Swag! We as fans can never get enough. You are never too old for sporting Phanatic gear. The Phanatic of the Month pin club, awesome new ladies low-top sneakers, kids slippers, pennants, decals, postcard sets, can coolers, golf accessories, drawstring bags (I get the irony), drink-ware, bobbleheads and the awesome new Phanatic batting practice helmets for this season will be available for purchase this season.

Exclusive New Era Team Store bobblehead collectibles that include: Harper’s 300th homerun, Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter, and Brandon Marsh/Bryson Stott “splash brothers” bobbles.

Themes and giveaways this season feature (this isn’t even all of them!): Opening Day Phillies scarf giveaway to all fans, Opening Night “The Fightin’s” t-shirt giveaway to fans 15 and over, a magnet schedule, IBEW Local 98 Alec Bohm t-shirt, Bryson Stott bobblehead, Trea Turner bobblehead, Cole Hamels retirement night ring giveaway, a Schwarbomb beach towel, hats for Mother and Father’s Days, Star Wars Night (with a Ranger Suarez Mandolorian bobblehead), Harry Potter Night (with a Phillies branded Potter scarf), Pickleball Night (with a Phillies branded pickleball paddle) and the fabulous Xfinity Fireworks nights.

New Concessions!

What the Phillies are able to do with ballpark food options is truly commendable. I’ve been to 20+ parks and the Phillies are easily in the Top 5 in the variety and quality in what they offer. New this season...

Briganti Wines - a new partnership between the Phillies and Briganti Wines, who is owned by former Phillies minor-leaguer Mike Costanzo Jr., will feature their wine at all bar locations in the park.

Casamigos - Yes, the popular tequila company founded by George Clooney will have their own bar that will offer cocktails and beer behind Section 113.

Four Walls - Never head of this brand of Irish American Whiskey? It’s fairly new, but has local ties as it is founded by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day of the show “It’ Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” It’s a blended whiskey and as someone who has tried it in the comfort of my own home, it is quite delicious.

Kona Big Wave Bar - taking over the former home of Goose Island at the Park Bar in the Third Base Plaze.

Manco and Manco - the immensely popular Ocean City pizzeria turned CBP staple have expanded their presence in the Hall of Fame Club and in the Upper Deck on 212 and 321 (in addition to Ashburn Alley, Pass and Stow, Miller Lite Liberty Landing and Section 137). No longer need to wait in line on the main concourse only to have to carry it up to the Upper Deck!

Primo Hoagies - the best hoagie chain around is back at CBP! You won’t get a better hoagie from a chain anywhere in the Delaware Valley. They will be offering both their turkey and Italian hoagies.

Big Mozz - new this year will be mozzarella sticks at Coca-Cola Corner, Pass & Stow and 1883 Burger Co (behind sections 108 and 207). I tasted these and the accompanying marinara and it was probably my second favorite thing I tasted at the media event.

Ballpark Bomb Fries - PJ Whelihan’s is low-key slept on at the park because it is often overshadowed by the likes of Chickie’s and Pete’s. This season they will have Ballpark Bomb Fries, which are Buffalo seasoned crinkle cut fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite PJ’s signature sauce, american cheese sauce, crumbled bleu cheese + diced celery. They were DELICIOUS. Another cool thing PJ’s is doing is a “Wing of the Month”, where they will feature a new wing flavor. To open the season, they will have their “Flamin’ Pickleback” boneless wings which, as you might guess, are very pickly and spicy. They were quite enjoyable.

Bratwurst Sandwich - a grilled brat topped with spicy mustard, beer-braised onions on a Liscio’s roll that is served with house ranch chips and a pickle spear. This was my favorite thing I tasted yesterday and a must-try. It can be bought in Pass and Stow.

Buffalo Chik’n Hoagie - made by Greens and Grains, who serve plant-based food who had some great offerings last season. I tried it and honestly couldn’t really tell the chicken was actual meat. Glad to see the Phillies provide options for our vegetarian and vegan fans.

Schwarburger 2.0 - back by popular demand, THIS is the burger that Kyle Schwarber orders when he is out. It is a burger topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions and a signature sauce. It can be found in Coca Cola Corner).

Other Cool Food! I also got to try the Angry Cesar Salad. I can’t quite recall the ingredients, but the parmesan chips were heavenly. Also was Bull’s BBQ rib sandwich, which had boneless rib meat, slaw and pickles on a long seeded roll. Everything at Bull’s is great.

Sweet Options! Loaded Funnel Cake Fries is the big new item, which are topped with homemade strawberry compote (the best part of it!), vanilla soft serve and whipped cream (Coca Cola Corner). Also some Gluten-Free options of chocolate brownie, chewy marshmallow (think rice crispy treat), and Herr’s Fire Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn. All located at the Gluten-Free stand at Section 122.