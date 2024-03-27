Rise and Phight: 3/27/2024

What is the latest forecast for Thursday’s home opener? Right now, it looks like the forecasted rain might bother the shore more than the city, but it’s still up in the air whether or not the team plays it safe and moves the game to Friday. That call will probably be made today, but who knows.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The time is now. For the 2024 Phillies, they need to win the World Series now because never might not be far behind.
- The team needs to close the gap between their Damage and SEAGER scores. Don’t know what that means? Click it and get yourself educated.
MLB news:
- The season starts in earnest tomorrow, so we can now give final grades for each team’s offseason.
- It is possible that ESPN will opt out of their MLB deal if they don’t start getting a better deal from the league.
- Pittsburgh is adding one of their best pitching prospects to their Opening Day roster with Jared Jones getting the call.
- Dylan Carlson has a hurt shoulder, so one of the Cardinals’ best prospects will start the season with the team.
