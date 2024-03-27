 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/27/2024

Less than 48 hours to go

By Ethan Witte
What is the latest forecast for Thursday’s home opener? Right now, it looks like the forecasted rain might bother the shore more than the city, but it’s still up in the air whether or not the team plays it safe and moves the game to Friday. That call will probably be made today, but who knows.

On to the links.

