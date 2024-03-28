TGP Predicts the 2024 Season

So close to Phillies Opening Day we can smell it! Fresh cut grass? Delicious food? A sense of relief baseball is back? All of the above. With the season starting, comes the predictions from the TGP crew. Like years past, we’ve broken it down in four sections: Playoff Teams, Playoff Predictions, End of Season Awards, and Phillies Specific Predictions.

Playoff Predictions!

No surprises here, with most picking the Phillies/Braves to come out of the NL East and the Dodgers/Diamondbacks coming out the NL West. The NL Central is a giant question mark and free-for all according to TGP staff with every team in the division but the Pirates getting a vote.

The AL is looking mostly the same with the AL East getting plenty of nods to the Orioles, Rays and Yankees. The AL Central and AL West are more much divided with all teams in both divisions getting votes with the exception of the Angels, Athletics and White Sox.

Playoff Outcomes!

Half of our writers (myself included) picked the Phillies to win it all. Homer-ism? Maybe! But this Phillies team looks dang good. Other votes include two for the Orioles, the Dodgers, Braves and Giants (???). Our writers clearly favor National League taking the World Series back this season.

End of Season Awards!

These predictions are consistently the most...inconsistent as far as getting them right. Injuries and down-seasons happen. This year we have a healthy pick of former winners in their respective categories (Ohtani, Harper, Betts, Acuna, Seager, Burnes, etc). All races should be a lot of fun to watch.

Phillies Predictions!

These are always fun to map out and see every writers varying takes. If you have any suggestions for future Phillies predictions, leave them in the comments and maybe we will add them to next season.

Conclusion!

How do you think we did? Are we big homers? Were there any glaring omissions? Drop it in the comments and provide your predictions as well!